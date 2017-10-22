Baron Geisler trends again on Twitter after arrest

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 22, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 49

    • Baron Geisler got arrested after allegedly causing a commotion at a restobar in Quezon City on Monday night, October 16. He is currently detained at Kamuning Police Station.

    According to a report by Super Radyo dzBB’s Divine Reyes on the radio show “Unang Balita,” Baron was taken by police on Monday after he reportedly shouted at customers and staff members in a resto-bar in Tomas Morato Avenue.

    It is said that the actor has been banned from the resto-bar also for causing trouble, but he was permitted to drink there Monday night because he appeared calm when he entered.

    At the police station, Geisler reportedly insisted that he did not stir commotion. He also claimed that the police did not follow due process in arresting him.

    Due to the incident, the resto-bar reportedly plans to file charges of scandal and unjust vexation against Geisler.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Joshua is pressured on new role

    Next Story

    All’s well that ends well between Viva and Star Cinema

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 October 2017
      10 mins ago No comment

      All’s well that ends well between Viva and Star Cinema

      Is it true that Star Cinema allegedly tried to stop the run of “The Barker,” starring Empoy Marquez and Shy Carlos? The said offering from Blank Pages Productions and Viva Films was originally scheduled to open in cinemas on October 4. An insider told Roving Eye that when Star ...

    • 22 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Baron Geisler trends again on Twitter after arrest

      Baron Geisler got arrested after allegedly causing a commotion at a restobar in Quezon City on Monday night, October 16. He is currently detained at Kamuning Police Station. According to a report by Super Radyo dzBB’s Divine Reyes on the radio show “Unang Balita,” Baron was taken by police on ...

    • 22 October 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Joshua is pressured on new role

      As part of “The Good Son,” the newest primetime series in the Kapamilya network, Joshua Garcia revealed it’s hard not to feel the pressure to deliver after being entrusted with another major project. “‘Yung buong team sobrang pressured kami. Supposedly kasi dapat Kapamilya Gold kami tapos nabago, biglang nabago ...

    • 22 October 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Nadine, dad post loving, inspiring messages after death of kin

      Nadine Lustre’s father Ulysses took to Facebook to share his thoughts on depression after the sudden demise of his son Isaiah, who would have turned 17 last Friday, October 13. He wrote, “The loss of a father or a mother is painful, the loss of a son is unbearable. ...

    • 22 October 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Liza training seriously for ‘Darna’ role

      Liza Soberano is in the thick of preparations for her new Darna movie. “Yes!” she reveals. “My trainings are rigid at this point. Imagine, I practice four times a week and it’s no joke. But I’m pleased with the results. I can confidently say that I’m ready when the cameras ...

    %d bloggers like this: