Baron Geisler trends again on Twitter after arrest

Baron Geisler got arrested after allegedly causing a commotion at a restobar in Quezon City on Monday night, October 16. He is currently detained at Kamuning Police Station.

According to a report by Super Radyo dzBB’s Divine Reyes on the radio show “Unang Balita,” Baron was taken by police on Monday after he reportedly shouted at customers and staff members in a resto-bar in Tomas Morato Avenue.

It is said that the actor has been banned from the resto-bar also for causing trouble, but he was permitted to drink there Monday night because he appeared calm when he entered.

At the police station, Geisler reportedly insisted that he did not stir commotion. He also claimed that the police did not follow due process in arresting him.

Due to the incident, the resto-bar reportedly plans to file charges of scandal and unjust vexation against Geisler.

