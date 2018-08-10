Basketball Australia to appeal FIBA sanctions

Basketball Australia looks to have a change of heart.

The port’s ruling body Down Under announced last week its intention of seeking further legal advice on whether to appeal the FIBA sanctions resulting from the ugly brawl that occurred in the Philippines-Australia game during the World Cup qualifier held in Manila early this month.

The BA board met on Friday to consider separate bans imposed by FIBA to three Australian players – Daniel Kickert, NBA star Thon Maker and Chris Goulding – and a $A135,000 fine for the organization, www.stuff.com.nz reported

The world’s ruling body for basketball, likewise, suspended 10 Filipino players for a total of 35 international games, three on their assistant coach and one head coach Vincent “Chot” Reyes, who was also fined.

Boomer Kickert has been banned for five matches and Thon Maker for three for their roles in the melee against their Filipino counterpart

The hosts were also fined $A337,000 and ordered to play one home game behind closed doors.

When the penalties were announced on Thursday last week, BA chief executive Anthony Moore said an appeal was unlikely, but after further discussion at their board meeting hde announced they were keeping their options open, the reports said.

“While we indicated yesterday (Thurday) that it was unlikely that we would appeal, the BA board discussion today considered a range of options on this matter,” Moore said in a statement on Friday.

“We will receive further advice before making a determination on whether to proceed.”

Under FIBA rules, BA has 14 days to appeal.

Goulding, skipper of the Melbourne United team in the Australian league, is also signified his intention of appealing his one-match ban, which he said was “widely considered unfair” after he was set upon by Philippine players and staff.

Goulding’s agent Daniel Moldovan says he will be also seeking legal counsel, labelling the one-match ban a disgrace.

Moldovan said on Twitter on Friday the fight “could have easily resulted in the death” of his client, who “neither provoked or retaliated to a vicious mob assault”.

Maker also took to Twitter and said he disagreed with his three-match international match, although didn’t say he would contest it.

He claimed lack of security at the World Cup qualifier meant he needed to protect his teammates.

The Milwaukee Bucks star said his focus would turn to preparing for the coming NBA season.

Kickert, who was hardest hit of the Australians when he was outed for five internationals, has already accepted his penalty.

Eddie Alinea

