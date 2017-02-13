‘Bato-Bato ng Palasyo’

Government troops and communist rebels clashed last Sunday in Sta. Cruz, Occidental Mindoro province only hours after President Rodrigo Duterte announced suspending the government’s peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). Report said one suspected NPA member was killed and troops of the 76th Infantry Battalion recovered a .45 pistol. During the campaign, PDU30 bragged to end the fight between the government and the NPA/CPP thru dialogues and peace negotiations, thus, the peace negotiations with the NPA/CPP and PDU30’s men of peace. Eh, wala pang two months yatang nagu-usap dalawang grupo, balik-putukan agad-agad?

Ubusan ng lahi ulit?

*****

PDU30 on Saturday night said he is suspending peace talks with the communist group because

he would not heed the CPP’s call for him to release all political detainees numbering 400 plus.

Duterte made the announcement after he lifted on Friday the government’s unilateral ceasefire with the CPP. The communist group lifted its ceasefire declaration first. Eh, saan na pupunta kaya pangakong peace all over the country ni PDFU30 if the initial talks with the communist party bogged down immediately when the NPA demanded the urgent release of the comrades while the negotiation is in progress. The NPA/CPP forget one major convern, it is not the communists show…

It’s PDU30’s gig…

*****

President Duterte totally exonerated PNP Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa of any ‘liability’ whatsoever in the killing of a Korean businessman because Gen. Bato continues to enjoy PDU30’s complete trust and confidence. The death of Jee Ick Joo, reportedly strangled by cops in October, gave rise to calls for Dela Rosa’s resignation. Some of the calls came from even the President’s staunchest allies led by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez. Ang lakas talaga ni Gen. Dela Rosa ke PDU30! Di kayang matinag dahil isa siyang…

Batong Buhay na may Kamay na Bakal!

*****

Gen. Bato refused to step down and instead criticized those calling for his resignation. At his birthday party, he got a fairly good present—the President’s announcement that he was standing by him. Instead of firing him, the President said, he instructed Dela Rosa to go after rogue cops who give a bad name to the police force. Gen. Bato has survived the first barrage of punches thrown by his critics who have started a dirty campaign to eliminate the President most trusted man in the circle of power. Marami pang dirty tricks haharapin ng PNP Director General, hanggang….

Mag-retire si Gen. Bato next year.

*****

General dela Rosa is quite a character. Yong bang marunong magpalit agad-agad ng damit depende sa situasyon. After PDU30 appointed him PNP Director General middle of 2016, he started to talk and walks like his Boss, and though he is not mimicking PDU30’s accent as they are both thick-tongued speaker, Gen. Bato easily captured the Pinoy masa’s imagination with his charisma like PDU30. He, however, easily fell prey to instant fame at mabilis nasilaw sa klieg light ng showbiz, because he was not used to be in the limelight when he was just an ‘ordinary PNP General’ stationed in Davao City. Kung di lang matibay ang trust and confidence ni PDU30 sa kaniya…..

Durog na sana si Bato.

*****

Well, the Philippines is well-known for our presidents coddling chiefs of the Philippine National Police even when their Generals were involved in controversies that question their integrity, competence and ascendancy. During PNoy administration, Gen. Alan Purisima was the President’s apple of the eye and continuously asks the 4-Star General’s counseling even as the latter had been ordered suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman for an anomalous transaction. Gen. Purisima supposedly signed a questionable deal with a courier for the delivery of firearms license cards without proper accreditation. At that time, the PNP chief was also fending off accusations he had amassed wealth illegally. Kaya’t when Gen. Purisisma retires, kahit na maraming kaso….…

Nakuha rin yata Ph50-million ‘pabaon’ sa mga retiring PNP Director General

*****

Bato must stay as PNP Director General until he retires when he turns 56 next year. But, he has to make a 360-degree turn from his previous attitude towards fame and fortune, though, I don’t believe Gen. Bato is now a super millionaire by raking in millions of ‘lagay’ from subordinates who were allegedly ordered by hi-offs to make quota everyday for the ‘Godfather’ living in the White House inside Crame. Dapat di na libre panunuod ng laban ni Manny Pacquiao sa USA with matching pocket money, free hotel and food accommodations at Libreng Return Plane Tickets, at higit sa lahat, Gen. Bato, never ka ng laging rumarakrak sa mga gigs at concert kahit libre. Government service General Bato ay tulad ni PDU30….

Sakripisyo talaga poh!

*****

VP Leni Robredo told Bongbong Marcos: Accept loss and move on. Huwat? Now pa that the former Ilocano Senator has unearthed revealing evidences or proof of fraud in the unused Vote Counting Maxhines (VCMs). Bongbong said there were ‘massive election fraud’ after 13 supposedly unused SD cards retrieved from untouched VCMs were found to be containing data. Why the lady VP is spewing fire on Marcos after the former senator filed an election protest at the PET is an indication that Leni Robredo is probably aware that there was really massive cheating in the May 2016 presidential polls where she beat Marcos by a slim of 200,000 votes. VP Leni, let the wheel of justice takes its roll on the election protest lodged by Bongbong. Kung talagang nanalo poh kayo fair and square, eh di, kamayan po ninyo si BBM at sabihing….

Bitter lack neknek mo! Joke lang poh!

*****

PAGCOR VP Arnel Ignacio said Gambling Tycoon Jack Lam owes PAGCOR P 13.9 billion im debts? Laki nuon ah! How did Arnel learn about Lam’s debts? Well, Arnel presented this information at the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday on the P 50-million bribery scandal involving some officials of the Bureau of Immigration (BI). Arnel said, Lam remits only one percent of his earnings from his operations. He also reported that PAGCOR does not approve of Lam’s online gambling business and that it has issued permits only for the tycoon’s casino, junket operations and phone betting. When pressed by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian tp provide Senatoe with the exact amount that Lam earned from illegal gambling, Arnel promised to send it to the senator once he gets a verified figure.

Nakupoww… Huwag sanang chismis ala-showbiz yang balita mo sa Senado, Arnel ha?

By Mon Datol

