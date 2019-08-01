BBB gives Abbotsford business an F rating

  • August 1, 2019
    • Better Business Bureau has given Gifts Engraved Co. an F rating, following an investigation which began in June due to complaints about the Abbotsford-based company. Several consumers have reported delays with their deliveries and/or poor quality products, as well as difficulty contacting Gifts Engraved Co.

    Our investigations revealed that:

    • The company address listed on giftsengravedco.com is for a residence in Abbotsford, BC.

    • The phone number for the company uses an Alberta area code. BBB called this number on several occasions, however, each time the call did not connect and we were unable to leave a message.

    • The website instructs consumers to return items to a residential address in New York, New York, USA. This address is also being used by two other online retailers to process their returns. These online retailers also provide the same disconnected BC phone number for their customer service contact.

    • The company provides 2 different email addresses (help@giftsengraved.com and help@giftsengravedco.com) for the public to contact them. However, all the emails BBB sent bounced back and were not delivered.

    The company’s return policy also raised concerns. While it states that personalized items are not eligible for refunds, it also indicates a satisfaction guarantee. The satisfaction guarantee policy is generally understood to mean that retailers have committed to refund the consumer 100% of the purchase price of an unsatisfactory item without limitations. However, dissatisfied consumers have not been able to get their refunds.

    In his complaint submitted on BBB Scam Tracker, J. Eason shared:

    “I was looking for a gender reveal item… I found this Gifts Engraved company which says they make custom pillows and I sent a picture of an ultrasound of the baby. The website says, ‘5 to 7 business days and 10 to 15 shipping’ to receive my product. Worst case scenario that product would have arrived 22 days according to their website. Long story short, they missed the 22 day deadline and our gender reveal plans had to be changed… More time passed and I finally asked for a refund. They refused… It has now been 85 days since I placed my order… I still have not received my product nor have any record of money being refunded as I requested”.

    To date, the business has not responded to communications from BBB.

    Consumers experiencing difficulties with Gifts Engraved Co. are asked to file a complaint with BBB’s Public Services Department at 604-681-0312 or file a Scam Tracker report.

