BBC praises ‘incredible vocal skill’ of TNT Boys

The TNT Boys, composed of Kiefer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto and Francis Concepcion, have caught the attention of media giant BBC.

On Tuesday, the BBC posted a video titled “TNT Boys: The teen tribute act captivating the Philippines.”

“The TNT Boys’ blend of tribute act, drag performance and incredible vocal skill have made them one of the Philippines biggest bands,” the BBC said.

The video also included footage from the trio’s first major concert at the Araneta Coliseum last December — including scenes from backstage.

The TNT Boys told the BBC that they love what they are doing and that they don’t mind criticism.

“Yung kapag may nababasa kaming negative comments, dedma lang po kasi alam namin na ini-enjoy lang po namin ‘yung ginagawa namin at pinapasaya lang po namin ‘yung mga tao para makaalis ng stress sa kanila,” Sanchez shared.

Currently, the TNT Boys are through to the next round of the new American talent competition “The World’s Best.”

On its pilot episode aired on CBS last Sunday (Monday in Manila), the singing trio wowed the judges with their rendition of Beyonce’s “Listen” as they hit all of the high notes effortlessly.

abs-cbn news

