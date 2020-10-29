BC doctors encourage people to ‘mask up’

  October 29, 2020
  Front Page Headlines
    • Doctors of BC thanks Dr Bonnie Henry for her stronger stance on wearing a mask.

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Doctors of BC applauds BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry for stating that it is now an expectation that British Columbians will wear masks when out in public spaces. Her statement this week followed another significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

    “We all have a responsibility to protect not just ourselves, but those around us who are vulnerable,” said Dr Kathleen Ross, President of Doctors of BC. “We believe, and the evidence shows, that wearing masks is an important tool in our toolbox to help us stay safe. It is critically important to practice good hygiene and keep physical distance, but wearing masks adds another layer of defense.”

    Doctors of BC launched its social media campaign two weeks ago, encouraging British Columbians to #MaskUp when physical distancing isn’t possible and always when visiting the hospital.
    The campaign is being promoted across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and has reached more than 100,000 people to date. It will continue throughout the fall and winter.

    Dr Ross added: “In some cases people cannot wear masks for medical reasons, and that is okay. But every little act we do – combined together – can make a real difference to containing this virus over the fall and winter.”

    Doctors want to remind people that it’s critically important to also wear a mask when visiting the hospital or your doctor’s office. It is difficult to maintain physical distance in these settings where everyone around you is potentially vulnerable. ( sshore@doctorsofbc.ca)

