BC Taekwon-Do jins Compete at the Oval

RICHMOND, BC – On September 23, 2017, ITF Taekwon-do practitioners from all over British Columbia will come to visit the beautiful lower mainland in order to participate at the 2017 ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon-Do Championships. This year’s event was held at the majestic Richmond Olympic Oval in Richmond, BC and is hosted by the Mr. Darius Andaya, 5th degree International Instructor and Chief Instructor of DSA Taekwon-do, based in Burnaby.

Taekwon-Do students from all ages and all level of skills vied for gold in various events such as Sparring, Patterns, Power and Specialty breaking. Especially exciting and heartwarming was the introduction of the Special Needs Division–a division specially designed for Taekwon-Do students with physical and/or mental disabilities. This division was championed by Mr. Andaya to promote a fair playing field for athletes limited by their conditions, thereby following General Choi, founder of Taekwon-do’s philosophy of teaching anyone willing to learn.

The day started with a presentation by Darryl, a Black Stripe belt showing his various Taekwon-do skills including Patterns, Applications, Fundamental exercises and Powerbreaking. He also showed great flexibility by ending his demo with a full split. Darryl is a student with Special Needs, who after 9 years, is about to receive his Black Belt in Taekwon-do.

“I still clearly recall another tournament you ran years ago which had special needs kids in the opening ceremony. I don’t remember the opening ceremonies of any other TKD tournament I’ve attended but I’ll always remember these two. I wish all TKD tournaments had opening ceremonies and themes which raised awareness and support for such good causes.” from a spectator email after the provincials.

It was a very successful competition by all accounts judging by the praises received after the tournament. Mr. Andaya would like to thank all the sponsors ViaSport, Bushido and Richmond Hosting, and most especially all the Umpires, Officials and other volunteers who provided their services for the competition. These people came to the tournament expecting nothing in return yet provided everything they could for the sport we all love.

DSA Taekwon-do, Mr. Andaya’s school is at 4600 Imperial St. in Burnaby. For inquiries or sponsorship, please contact Mr. Andaya at dsataekwondo@gmail.com or go to their website at Dsataekwondo.com. (Contact: Darius Andaya, 604-355-0372 , dsataekwondo@gmail.com)

