Bea Alonzo clarifies she’s not on Twitter

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 26, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 63

    • Actress Bea Alonzo wrote on her Instagram story after #AskBea became a trending topic on Twitter Monday night that she doesn’t use that social media platform.

    “FYI, I’m not on Twitter,” she wrote.

    The hashtag #AskBea was used in tweets to tag the account @iambeaalonzo for personal questions supposedly going straight to Bea.

    The Twitter account was newly created. The first tweet read: “Once a cheater always a cheater,” was posted a day after the 31-year-old Kapamilya actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

    ““You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice” ENOUGH,” the real Bea wrote on Instagram, which many people assumed was relating to controversy surrounding her relationship with Gerald Anderson.

    As of writing, the Twitter user who uses the actress photos as its profile and header images on the said social media account is active and continues to post messages.

    The latest post shows Bea in a swimsuit, tweeted an hour ago. User @iambeaalonzo currently has 47,000 followers with 38 tweets. (S.M. Bernardino, mb.com)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Stick to facts’: Marjorie Barretto quells rumors on Julia-Gerald hotel stay

    Next Story

    ABS-CBN named Best TV Station in 2019 KBP Golden Dove Awards

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 July 2019
      17 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN named Best TV Station in 2019 KBP Golden Dove Awards

      MANILA—ABS-CBN dominated the 27th Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Golden Dove Awards on Tuesday, earning major awards for television and radio categories, including Best TV Station. Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Nash Aguas were among the recipients of top acting awards, while Boy Abunda, Karen Davila, and ...

    • 26 July 2019
      17 hours ago No comment

      Bea Alonzo clarifies she’s not on Twitter

      Actress Bea Alonzo wrote on her Instagram story after #AskBea became a trending topic on Twitter Monday night that she doesn’t use that social media platform. “FYI, I’m not on Twitter,” she wrote. The hashtag #AskBea was used in tweets to tag the account @iambeaalonzo for personal questions supposedly ...

    • 26 July 2019
      17 hours ago No comment

      ‘Stick to facts’: Marjorie Barretto quells rumors on Julia-Gerald hotel stay

      Marjorie Barretto clarified rumors involving her daughter Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson supposedly staying together in a hotel. “Let’s stick to the facts. Please swipe,” Barretto captioned a series of photos via Instagram Wednesday. Barretto attached screenshots of a certain hotel’s Facebook page thanking Julia and Gerald for staying ...

    • 21 July 2019
      5 days ago No comment

      Pacquiao wins by Split Decision!

      LAS VEGAS – Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao proved the non-believers wrong. Again. The 40year-old eight-division champion dropped Keith Thurman on the seat of his pants for only the second time in his 12-year pro career in the opening round then dealt the American WBA ‘super welterweight’ belt-owner his ...

    • 18 July 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      P50k worth of suspected shabu seized in Caloocan sting

      About P50,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized from five suspects in a sting operation at Barangay 33 in Maypajo, Caloocan City Tuesday evening. Arrested were George Morales, 44; Crispin Vizmanos, 59; Rannie Valverde, 36; Edwin Espera, 41; and Karen John Montalban, 34. Elements of the Northern Police District ...

    %d bloggers like this: