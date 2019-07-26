Bea Alonzo clarifies she’s not on Twitter

Actress Bea Alonzo wrote on her Instagram story after #AskBea became a trending topic on Twitter Monday night that she doesn’t use that social media platform.

“FYI, I’m not on Twitter,” she wrote.

The hashtag #AskBea was used in tweets to tag the account @iambeaalonzo for personal questions supposedly going straight to Bea.

The Twitter account was newly created. The first tweet read: “Once a cheater always a cheater,” was posted a day after the 31-year-old Kapamilya actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

““You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice” ENOUGH,” the real Bea wrote on Instagram, which many people assumed was relating to controversy surrounding her relationship with Gerald Anderson.

As of writing, the Twitter user who uses the actress photos as its profile and header images on the said social media account is active and continues to post messages.

The latest post shows Bea in a swimsuit, tweeted an hour ago. User @iambeaalonzo currently has 47,000 followers with 38 tweets. (S.M. Bernardino, mb.com)

