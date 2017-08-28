Bea joins Korean bandwagon

Bea Alonzo said she is excited to work with Asus, which is producing a series of webisodes for her. “It’s about second chances. They made a modern take about second chances. It’s not what I usually do sa mga teleseryes or Star Cinema movies. This one is different because I worked with a younger team also and non-actor ‘yung leading man ko sa online short film. Wala siyang acting background. He’s not even a model so he gave a raw take dun sa character which I enjoyed so much also,” she shared during the Asus event held last August 19 in Pasay.

The actress was also open about her admiration for Gong Yoo, the brand’s popular Korean endorser, and hopes to work with him in the future.

“I hope to meet him someday. Nakakatuwa kasi siyempre we’re both endorsing a good product and sana, one day, makasama ko siya sa isang online short film series. I hope and I pray that will happen. I’ve seen ‘Train to Busan,’ I haven’t seen ‘Goblin’ yet but I want to see it. Sabi nga nila maganda daw. ‘Yung mga PA’s ko sobrang fans sila ni Gong Yoo. Pero merong mga ibang episodes na napanuod ko ‘yung ‘Goblin’ sa ABS-CBN and I find him to be a very, very good actor. At saka guwapo,” she said.

Even as a top endorser and actress, she admitted she would still get star struck meeting the Korean superstar. She said having a selfie with him would be considered one of the top five memorable moments she would love to be able to capture on her phone.

Another person that inspires Bea the most is Gerald Anderson, who has been very vocal about her being his biggest inspiration as well. “He inspires me, too. And that’s a good thing, I guess. A lot of things (inspires me). I’m doing a teleserye now. Well, I’m always inspired when I am working. I’m always inspired when I’m working with the people I like so now I am collaborating with Asus and that inspires me the most,” she shared.

(MJ Felipe, Malaya)

