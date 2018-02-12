Bella Padilla still “friendzone” with Zanjoe

According to Bella Padilla, her friendship with Zanjoe Marudo remains on the same level until now and hasn’t progressed on the next level yet contrary to what some quarters think.

“That’s true. Zanjoe and I are okay. We communicate. But as in there’s the courtship element, no, we haven’t reached that stage. So I appeal to everyone to stop speculating that we’re already playing beautiful music together because in truth, we’re just friends,” she says.

So, there are no hints from Zanjoe at this point that he wants to pursue her?

“Oh, no! Nothing like that. We communicate, yes but for the record, he’s not courting me!”

Does it have anything to do with Zanjoe’s being in showbiz too?

“Not really! Ha-ha-ha! Actually, I don’t have any preference. It’s just that I feel I still haven’t met the guy who would make me balance my professional and private life. I’m so career-driven. I’m just really waiting for that special someone who would sweep me off my feet and prove worthy of my attention and love. As of now, there’s none yet,” Bela states.

by: J.P.R. Gonzales, MSS

