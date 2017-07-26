Bella ready to work with Angel

According to Bela Padilla, she sees nothing wrong if she and Angel Locsin will collaborate for one screen project in the coming days.

“Definitely, I would love to work with her!” she states. “She’s not only alluring but is one good actress who’s exciting to watch on screen. It will be an honor if ever!”

Many ask if they can be possible friends considering that her former beau, film producer-businessman Neil Arce is rumoured to be playing beautiful music with Angel at present.

“Yes, why not? I’m open to that. Actually, she invited me to her recent birthday celebration.”

With regards to Neil and Angel’s rumoured relationship, Bela opts to keep mum about it.

“Well, it’s good for them. Actually, I have nothing to say about them since it’s their life, right? I’m not part of what they share right now. I believe I shouldn’t be asked to react about it anymore!”

When it comes to her own love life, many are curious if Zanjoe Marudo, her leading man in her recently-concluded soap My Dear Heart is indeed courting her nowadays.

“Well, we text each other once in a while. Date? No, since I just came back and is busy interning under Ms. Joyce Bernal and Mr. Dan Villegas. I don’t know if he’s planning to court or what. I think he’s the best person who can answer your query,” ends Bela.

By: J.P.R. Gonzales, MS

