Bert Parungao visits Pathways

  • January 19, 2018
    • Community leader, Bert Parungao, visited Pathways to Canada Ortigas office to give pre-departure orientation to immigrants. To strengthen the program, Pathways blended its’ services with other pre-arrival service providers particularly relating to a specialized soft employment skills. Training and education upgrade are provided for trade workers, professionals, semi-skilled workers, and so forth. In this manner, they arrive in Canada equipped with tools necessary to attain employment and/or to enable them to upgrade their education in the disciplines they were educated and trained in.

    Pathways to Canada offices are located in the heart of Ortigas Center and in Davao City which is accessible to clients from the South and the North. Clients may visit 502 Prestige Tower, Emerald Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Philippines Telephone nos (02) 942 1460 / 0918-669-3640/ 2H Anda Corporate Center, F. Inigo Street Davao City Philippines. Website: www.pathwaystocanada.org and email address: info@pathwaystocanada.com, their friendly program officers are ready to welcome you.

    In photo are (left-right) are  John Laeyan, Jennifer Abadille, Connie Catanes, Eula Miranda, Bert Parungao, Elwen Dordas

