Bidders vie for Sangley project

Eleven companies have expressed interest to bid for the P552.8-million rehabilitation and repair of Sangley Airport in Cavite in preparation for the transfer of general aviation operation from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The 11 companies which were represented at a pre-bid conference held by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) include Emeco and Partners, BSP Construction Company, DM Wenceslao and Construction , JD Legaspi Construction , Cavdeal, San R Mining and Construction Corp, Tokwing Construction Corp. MR7 Corp. Holcim and CB Garay .

The project entails the following work: runway overlay, reblocking of concrete pavement, construction of ramp and drainage system, construction of four hangars and passenger terminal building (PTB) and other building facilities.

Completion is expected 12 to 15 months from the awarding of the project. The transfer of the general aviation to Sangley Airport would free up space in NAIA by 18 to 21 percent .

The airport’s two runways are perating at maximum capacity of 40 take-off and landing movements per hour.

The DOTr assured the repair works will not in any way conflict with the possible future development, if any, of the Sangley Airport.

IT said the overlay runway and drainage repairs will be useful for any future improvements. Meanwhile, the DOTr said it has not received any unsolicited proposal on the construction of a new Sangley Airport or any related development but it only received a 30-page description of plan or concept from All-Asia Resources and Reclamation Corp. (ARRC), which is being considered by the DOTr as a letter of intent.

Unsolicited proposals should be in accordance with the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) law, and should comply with requirements such as a feasibility study and draft contract. ARRC said it has submitted proposal last August to rehabilitate the Danilo Atienza Airport in Sangley to accommodate small planes and low-cost carriers operating in congested NAIA. It will allow NAIA to increase its runway movements from 40 takeoffs and landings per hour to around 60.

ARCC group consists of Philippine businessman and executives , foreign companies with extensive experience in reclamation , project development and management and supported by partners in the field of international airport and seaport construction and operations. (M. Iglesias, Malaya)

