Big Time (G)

Visionary!

Creativity knows no bounds. So many disciplines rely on imagination it’s hard to fathom the results. Think big and there’s no telling how far you will go. The sky’s the limit for one Danish architect whose presence has been felt through countless landscapes across Europe and North America. Get up close and personal with this big-time dreamer in Mongrel Media’s well-rounded Big Time. Enjoy this look into a bold innovative soul at the International Village Cinemas.

Never rest in your laurels. Escape and testing the limits fall into the DNA of Bjarke Ingels.

Many won’t know this man’s name. All will be in awe of the trend-setting buildings he has created. This smart documentary fleshes out this young Dane’s fascination with trying new things and adapting new methods. With a talented team we see how a spirit of co-operation and willing to test and exceed boundaries has helped catapult Bjarke’s small team of creators who used to work in a boutique setting to attract bigger clients and earn respect among the movers and shakers of big industry.

Outside the box thinking is what perhaps more than anything else distinguishes this driven man from most of his contemporaries. And the respect he commands from builders who hire him is all out contagious. Perhaps this is best exemplified with the contract let to design two towers where the World Trade Center in New York once stood. Even Vancouver has joined the array of cities calling on Ingels to give it something fresh and make its skyline stand out even more, Again Big Time shows that this giant on paper and in practices has no signs of slowing down despite a minor Heath scare that our subject managed to tackle head on.

Different and insightful into the world of a majestic architect Big Time is clearly designed as a primer for students of design. If you are into art, enjoy cities and want to see a dreamer reach his goals that leads to various feel good emotions of city dwellers and their guests then I believe Big Time pulls this off impeccably well.

By Alan Samuel

