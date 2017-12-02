Big Time (G)

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 2, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 47

    • Visionary!

     

    Creativity knows no bounds. So many disciplines rely on imagination it’s hard to fathom the results. Think big and there’s no telling how far you will go. The sky’s the limit for one Danish architect whose presence has been felt through countless landscapes across Europe and North America. Get up close and personal with this big-time dreamer in Mongrel Media’s well-rounded Big Time. Enjoy this look into a bold innovative soul at the International Village Cinemas.

    Never rest in your laurels. Escape and testing the limits fall into the DNA of Bjarke Ingels.

    Many won’t know this man’s name. All will be in awe of the trend-setting buildings he has created. This smart documentary fleshes out this young Dane’s fascination with trying new things and adapting new methods. With a talented team we see how a spirit of co-operation and willing to test and exceed boundaries has helped catapult Bjarke’s small team of creators who used to work in a boutique setting to attract bigger clients and earn respect among the movers and shakers of big industry.

    Outside the box thinking is what perhaps more than anything else distinguishes this driven man from most of his contemporaries. And the respect he commands from builders who hire him is all out contagious. Perhaps this is best exemplified with the contract let to design two towers where the World Trade Center in New York once stood. Even Vancouver has joined the array of cities calling on Ingels to give it something fresh and make its skyline stand out even more, Again Big Time shows that this giant on paper and in practices has  no signs of slowing down despite a minor Heath scare that our subject managed to tackle head on.

    Different and insightful into the world of a majestic architect Big Time is clearly designed as a primer for students of design. If you are into art, enjoy cities and want to see a dreamer reach his goals that leads to various feel good emotions of city dwellers and their guests then I believe Big Time pulls this off impeccably well.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    The Man Who InvEnted Christmas (G)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 December 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Big Time (G)

      Visionary!   Creativity knows no bounds. So many disciplines rely on imagination it’s hard to fathom the results. Think big and there’s no telling how far you will go. The sky’s the limit for one Danish architect whose presence has been felt through countless landscapes across Europe and North ...

    • 02 December 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      The Man Who InvEnted Christmas (G)

      Bah Humbug! Sure to warm your spirits as Christmas approaches is The Man Who Invented Christmas. Good will towards all men and women no matter what your faith is well represented in this Pleasant  period piece from Elevation Pictures now enchanting filmgoers at select Cineplex Cinemas across B.C. Be ...

    • 30 November 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Let’s talk about sugar

      Let’s talk about sugar. Sugar can food taste irresistible. But when sugar is eaten in excess, it can lead to weight gain. Weight gain around the middle has been shown to increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, blood pressure and elevated cholesterol. You may know that sugar is ...

    • 30 November 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      New Asian partners for Meralco

      Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is in talks with Asian companies as potential partners for its planned coal-fired power plant in Atinoman, Quezon, the power distributor’s top official said. The Asian firms may be potential investors in the 2×600 megawatt plant, Meralco chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said on the sidelines ...

    • 30 November 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Commerce and Christmas

      The word “advent” comes from the  Latin adventus, meaning to arrive or to come. It is a translation of the Greek word parousia. Scholars believe that during the 4th and 5th centuries in Spain and Gaul, Advent was a season of preparation for the baptism of new Christians at ...

    %d bloggers like this: