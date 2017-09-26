‘Binibini’ Elizabeth Dorado Clenci is ‘peace ambassador’

Last August 24, Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser for the Peace Process, designated reigning Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Elizabeth Dorado Clenci as “National Peace Ambassador.”

Clenci, who is set to compete for the 5th Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam on October 25, took to social media to express her elation in being conferred the honor.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed National Peace Ambassador. This month a number of activities, forums and events will be conducted in order to promote and advocate the peace within our nation,” posted Clenci, a 26-year-old Filipino-Romanian jazz bassist who was born in Canberra, Australia and represented her mother’s hometown of Mandaue at Binibining Pilipinas 2017.

During the Binibining Pilipinas 2017, peace through equality and understanding was Clenci’s advocacy.

