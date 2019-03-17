Birds of Passage (PG)

Divided Loyalties!

Modern business meets traditional culture in Birds of Passage. Paradise will never be the same. Decidedly different this Columbia gem from Taro PR. Ones your way at select cites and at Vancouver Vancity Cinemas for a limited run.

One of the good things about Birds of Passage is that truly it is different. And somewhat robust. Set in the heady world of drugs two Columbia families up to their necks in territorial rights and ancient almost folkloric culture see their lives shattered. Missteps and miscalculations involving some youthful indiscretions sees two warring warlords go gunning for each other. And at the Centre of it all is a family matriarch with some sort of channel to the traditional Gods.

Unlike most crime stories set in Urban America you have to give it up to directors and writers Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra for taking us deep into the villages of Columbia and fleshing out some unconventional gangsters whose roots in tradition and best practices learned from their elders really resonates. Here the characters are all diverse and unique with pent-up rage among the youth and a reasoned approach among the adults well balanced and engaging.

Despite the English subtitles Birds of Passage is well acted and unique and a neat offering from Latin America with a historical presence not to be overlooked.

