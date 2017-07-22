The Black Prince (PG )

  July 22, 2017
    • Majestic Wonder!

    Scope and grandeur. Three words that don’t happen too often when it comes to Hollywood movies. All this is about to change with the opening of The Black Prince. East meets west in a classic way as for the first memorable time we get to unearth the truth of The Punjab in a way to surely turn heads. Expect big things as Bollywood meets Hollywood with steadfast performances all around. Experience this exhilarating look at a mysterious land made in the Lawrence of Arabia  tradition with sumptuous costuming and a tale too heart-wrenching to forget.

    In an exclusive sit down interview I had the opportunity to meet and speak to the two key filmmakers behind this monumental effort. Above all else actor turned direct and screenwriter Kavi Raz does yeoman service helming this two hour epic. From the streets of India to palaces and fashionable London we go as we track the torturous tumultuous plight of the man who would be king  Duleep Singh. Non-Sikhs may not know his name nor that of the actor charged with bringing this reluctant statesman to life. Give it up to playwright singer  Satinder Sartaag who  from out of nowhere makes a spectacular debut as the tragic boy whose throne was stripped away from him with the British front and centre In a ruse to convert the young boy into Christianity. With no real acting experience Satinder shows all the poise and purpose of the ultimate professional as this Last King of Punjab must endure all sorts of emotional baggage on the road to recovering what was rightfully his.

    Full of raw emotion and tons of soul-searching The Black Prince is a one of a kind true story that is poignant, relevant, historical and able all else inspiring. Social injustices are all too common nowadays but The Black Prince reveals how far an all powerful state will go to get its way and the determined effort a deposed leader will go to reclaim what was rightfully his own.

    Be sure to see this historical spectacular at the International Village Cinema, Richport Cinema and Strawberry Hill Cinemas Mission.

