BlackKklansman (PG)

  • August 29, 2018
    • Trapped!

    Again stylish Spike Lee stirs the pot with his latest offering: BlackKklansman. True to form Universal Pictures pulls no punches in this effective drama steeped in truth. See quite the homecoming at The Fifth Avenue Cinemas and other Cineplex Complexes across B.C.

    Sure to be regarded as one of the best films yet from the Spike Joint juggernaut this master storyteller takes a jaunt back In Time to revive elements of intolerance that may be slowly but surely creeping back into popular mainstream American culture and dare I say beyond. Like the Award-Winning Gregory Peck classic Gentleman’s Agreement BlackKklansman is a daring expose of racists gone wild and one crusading black man who dares to rock the boat and stir the pot.

    Hip and slick is the way cop wannabe Ron Stallworth goes about his merry way. Don’t for a minute expect the career of John David Washington to stall. Quite the contrary. Thanks to an upbeat explosive performance this young actors’ career should skyrocket. After all what else would you expect from a man who is somehow able to snag a job at an all white police force in Colorado Springs, a hotbed of budding intolerance in Colorado.

    From there things get interesting as Stallworth concocts a brilliant (?) plan to go undercover and join the KKK. Aided willingly by Flip Zimmerman, a Jewish officer, the pair go deep undercover to meet and expose a group of racists determined to create havoc in the community. Cast as a reluctant KKK recruit is Adam Driver (Lincoln) in what only can be described as one of his best understated offerings yet.

    Insightful and believable BlackKklansman is a spot-on expose of bigotry and done with such skill and finesse it is fun to watch. Chalk full of symbolism and outstanding performances this two-hour movie never has a dull moment and is enhanced with a sizzling soundtrack. From the past to the very present this is one motion picture event that zeroes in on the current racial
    divide disrupting American society. Lessons on history will be learned by seeing this wonderful movie. Apart from that it’s a helluva lot of fun.

    By Robert Waldman

