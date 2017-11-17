Blade of The Immortal (PG)

Cursed!

Ancestors can be deadly. Get set for a battle royal as a wronged girl decides to take action into her own hands in Blade of The Immortal. Oh, and let’s not downplay the fact that she gets by with a little help from her friends, to coin an old yet classic Beatles tune. Samurai sword admirers will be in seventh heaven as we venture into a dark past in This exciting effort from Warner Brothers now showing at the International Village Cinemas.

Made by master filmmaker Takashi Miiki how surreal it is to witness his monumental 100th film. Yes 100. And it does justice to both Samurai and Manga tradition. When one small girl sees the untimely death of a parent a reluctant samurai warrior comes to her rescue. Here the accent is definitely on a reluctant soil as poor Manji, himself the victim of a family slaying can’t quite yet come to terms with his own purpose in life – or is that purpose in death!

Cursed but full of redemption and revenge watch with awe as Takuya Kimura tries to teach a young girl new tricks to wage war and in the process, learns some new tricks of his own. How Manji deals with ” conflict resolution” is engaging as are the epic battles he endures

Brilliant fight choreography showing one maligned man going up against seemingly insurmountable odds laced with some devilishly sly one liners and quips aplenty turn Blade of the Immortal into a full on battle spectacular sure to please samurai aficionados or simple adrenalin action fans seeking excitement galore.

By Alan Samuel

