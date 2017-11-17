Blade of The Immortal (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 17, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 96

    • Cursed!

    Ancestors can be deadly. Get set for a battle royal as a wronged girl decides to take action into her own hands in Blade of The Immortal. Oh, and let’s not downplay the fact that she gets by with a little help from her friends, to coin an old yet classic Beatles tune. Samurai sword admirers will be in seventh heaven as we venture into a dark past in This exciting effort from Warner Brothers now showing at the International Village Cinemas.

    Made by master filmmaker Takashi Miiki how surreal it is to witness his monumental 100th film. Yes 100. And it does justice to both Samurai and Manga tradition. When one small girl sees the untimely death of a parent a reluctant samurai warrior comes to her rescue. Here the accent is definitely on a reluctant soil as poor Manji, himself the victim of a family slaying can’t quite yet come to terms with his own purpose in life – or is that purpose in death!

    Cursed but full of redemption and revenge watch with awe as Takuya Kimura tries to teach a young girl new tricks to wage war and in the process, learns some new tricks of his own. How Manji deals with ” conflict resolution” is engaging as are the epic battles he endures

    Brilliant fight choreography showing one maligned man going up against seemingly insurmountable odds laced with some devilishly sly one liners and quips aplenty turn Blade of the Immortal into a full on battle spectacular sure to please samurai aficionados or simple adrenalin action fans seeking excitement galore.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    ASEAN leaders call for ‘inclusive globalization’

    Next Story

    Murder on the Orient Express (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 November 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Murder on the Orient Express (PG)

      Soul Train! Talent abounds on a perilous journey in 20th Century Fox’s dynamic Murder on the Orient Express. Based on the classic Agatha Christie adventure be prepared to be swept away. Hop aboard this charmer at Cineplex Odeon Theatres around B.C. Man of all seasons multi-talented Kenneth Branagh reigns ...

    • 17 November 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Blade of The Immortal (PG)

      Cursed! Ancestors can be deadly. Get set for a battle royal as a wronged girl decides to take action into her own hands in Blade of The Immortal. Oh, and let’s not downplay the fact that she gets by with a little help from her friends, to coin an ...

    • 17 November 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      ASEAN leaders call for ‘inclusive globalization’

      ASEAN, a group of 10 Southeast Asian nations with varying degrees of economic development, yesterday called for “inclusive globalization” in what can be seen as a “backpedaling” to the existing trading model that only heightened economic disparity among people in the region and strongly push for inclusivity where everyone ...

    • 17 November 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Subic Freeport chosen ‘Fastest Growing Free Trade Zone in Asia’

      Subic Bay Freeport has been known as one of the economic flagships of the Philippines and has been partially instrumental in the development of the country. Traits such as these have made this premier Freeport the winner of the Fastest Growing Free Trade Zone in Asia by the International ...

    • 17 November 2017
      15 hours ago No comment

      Babaeng tumulong sa pasaherong naaksidente sa MRT: ‘Ginawa ko lang po yung dapat gawin’

      Itinuturing na bayani si Charleanne Jandic, ang babae na nakita sa mga balita na nangunguna sa pagtulong sa babaeng naputulan ng braso matapos maaksidente sa Ayala station ng MRT-3 nitong Martes.  Marami ang nag-akala na taga-MRT si Jandic na kinalaunan ay natuklasan na pasahero rin pala gaya ng biktima. ...

    %d bloggers like this: