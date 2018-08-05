Blindspotting (PG)

  August 5, 2018
    • Cut from the same cloth as British classic Trainspotting comes the newly minted Blindspotting. Going for the jugular is this relevant journey into the underbelly of modern American society. Fresh and frank is this VVS Films movie that will hold your attention from the start to the end at The Fifth Avenue Cinemas or International Village Cinema

    Movies about life on the street have been common in cinemas since the 70s. Blunt and to the point is this chronicling of the troubled lives of two young men trying to make ends meet. At the heart of our tale is the plight of a newly minted con. All Collin Wants to do is finish his three days on parole and become a free man. Fat chance. Able to navigate his way through all sorts of unbelievable predicaments is Daveed Diggs who is utterly convincing as a tormented man wrestling with all sorts of demons.

    Us to help Collin cope is work buddy Miles. Wild and unpredictable is the street-wise persona well pulled off by Rafael Casal. You believe these two movers by day “players” by night could well be caught up in.

    The gangland lifestyle present In Oakland today. Both these young men wrote this extremely intimate portrait of raw racism that speak volumes on the current social environment in far too many parts in parts U.S.

    Bolstered by effective rap music and edgy cinematography Blindspotting may well be a wake-up call to Americans.

