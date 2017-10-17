BoI reports investments up by 33%

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 17, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 44

    • Investment pledges climbed 33 percent in the first nine months to P381.17 billion from P286.44 billion a year ago, the Board of the Investments said Tuesday.

    Trade Secretary and BoI chairman Ramon Lopez said the amount represented about 76 percent of the agency’s investment target of P500 billion for 2017.

    “In conjunction with our 50th anniversary, we’ve come up with an ambitious investment target of P500 billion by the end of this year, or ‘P500 billion for BOI@50’,” Lopez said Monday night during the 2017 Guinogolan Awards at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

    Data showed despite the significant growth, foreign investments slid 74.82 percent in January to September to P12.48 billion from P49.59 billion a year earlier.

    Domestic investments, however, continued to dominate investment pledges with a growth of 55.66 percent to P368.68 billion.

    Expected employment generation from 324 projects increased to 64,563 from 46,716 workers from 255 projects a year ago.

    Lopez said for the past five years, BoI’s average annual investment approval reached P398 billion.

    “What’s exciting is that we expect to exceed our target with local and foreign investors keenly exploring opportunities in energy, infrastructure and agribusiness,” he said.

    The Trade Department said investors were banking on the Philippines’ strong macroeconomic fundamentals, demographic sweet spot, market access in Asean, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Generalized System of Preferences  and GSP+ and construction boom as a result of the Duterte administration’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure program.

    “Moreover, to sustain this boom, investors are looking at the energy requirements to ensure the infrastructure program’s success All of these investment projects were studied in-depth by our BoI project evaluation teams,” Lopez said.

    BoI said in the last 50 years, registered investments generated around 2,116,257 quality jobs for the Filipino people.

    “We make sure the projects [we approve] are of national interest and make responsible use of the country’s resources. We would also like to report that BoI doesn’t just serve big companies, but also micro, small, and medium enterprises,” Lopez said.(O.V. Campos, MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pinay model plays role in raging Hollywood sex scandal

    Next Story

    Filipino-Australian Artists Come to Vancouver

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 October 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Block by Block Explores Immigrant Experience

      Block by Block took place on Sunday, September 24, in one of Canada’s oldest immigrant neighbourhoods, Strathcona, Vancouver. The Block Party explored how immigrants managed to find a sense of belonging in Canada and engaged the local community in conversations about what it means to be a new settler ...

    • 17 October 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Filipino-Australian Artists Come to Vancouver

      Emily Carr University of Art + Design is pleased to welcome Filipino artists Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan to Vancouver as the recipients of the Fall 2017 Audain Distinguished Artist-in-Residence. Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan currently live and work in Brisbane, Australia. They have been collaborating for decades and through their ...

    • 17 October 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      BoI reports investments up by 33%

      Investment pledges climbed 33 percent in the first nine months to P381.17 billion from P286.44 billion a year ago, the Board of the Investments said Tuesday. Trade Secretary and BoI chairman Ramon Lopez said the amount represented about 76 percent of the agency’s investment target of P500 billion for ...

    • 14 October 2017
      3 days ago No comment

      Pinay model plays role in raging Hollywood sex scandal

      Her Facebook fan page describes her as a mix of different nationalities: Filipino, Italian, Spanish, and Greek. Meet Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, the Filipino Italian model who had accused American film executive Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Weinstein was a high-profile producer and executive, and now facing several allegations of ...

    • 14 October 2017
      3 days ago No comment

      Rebel in the Rye (PG )

      Catch 22! Sooner or later we all go to school. And love is gonna get ya – to coin a line from a classic 70s Rock tune. Love and school combine as Mongrel Media delivers the goods with Rebel in the Rye. Yes, countless films with school or literature ...

    %d bloggers like this: