Bong Revilla admits suffering from trauma

Bong Revilla’s contagious smile remains the same, but there is a little hesitation and yes, some awkwardness. The action star and former senator, speaking to the entertainment press yesterday, admitted suffering from trauma after his more than four-year stay at the PNP Detention Center.

He still has a hard time sleeping, and lost weight – 15 pounds – in the process. He recalled being surrounded by law enforcement officers and confessed to developing a phobia of the police.

“Nung dumaan kami sa Camp Crame one time, dumadagundong ang dibdib ko,” he said.

Nevertheless, he is elated to be acquitted. More than a month after his release, he is savoring time with his loved ones – nonagenarian dad Ramon Sr., wife Lani and their children, plus his brothers and sisters. It was the love of his family, especially wife Lani, and his faith in the Lord that kept him optimistic in spite of being incarcerated. Inside the detention center, he kept himself busy with exercise. He also heard mass and attended Bible study services regularly.

He wants to return to the big screen soon. He said he will join the next Metro Manila Film Festival – with Vice Ganda, Pia Wurtzbach and Maine Mendoza as possible co-stars – and hopes to do something about the exorbitant ticket price that prevents the poor from enjoying the magic of cinema.

“Ang mga mahirap, sa TV na lang nanonood,” he said.

Aside from theater tickets, the ex-senator said the TRAIN Act should be revisited and that drugs and transportation in the country should be addressed.

“Can you imagine ano pa ang haharapin natin [sa traffic] five to ten years from now?” he said.

(Malaya)

Like this: Like Loading...