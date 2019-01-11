Bong Revilla admits suffering from trauma

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 11, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 63

    • Bong Revilla’s contagious smile remains the same, but there is a little hesitation and yes, some awkwardness. The action star and former senator, speaking to the entertainment press yesterday, admitted suffering from trauma after his more than four-year stay at the PNP Detention Center.

    He still has a hard time sleeping, and lost weight – 15 pounds – in the process. He recalled being surrounded by law enforcement officers and confessed to developing a phobia of the police.

    “Nung dumaan kami sa Camp Crame one time, dumadagundong ang dibdib ko,” he said.

    Nevertheless, he is elated to be acquitted. More than a month after his release, he is savoring time with his loved ones – nonagenarian dad Ramon Sr., wife Lani and their children, plus his brothers and sisters. It was the love of his family, especially wife Lani, and his faith in the Lord that kept him optimistic in spite of being incarcerated. Inside the detention center, he kept himself busy with exercise. He also heard mass and attended Bible study services regularly.

    He wants to return to the big screen soon. He said he will join the next Metro Manila Film Festival – with Vice Ganda, Pia Wurtzbach and Maine Mendoza as possible co-stars – and hopes to do something about the exorbitant ticket price that prevents the poor from enjoying the magic of cinema.

    “Ang mga mahirap, sa TV na lang nanonood,” he said.

    Aside from theater tickets, the ex-senator said the TRAIN Act should be revisited and that drugs and transportation in the country should be addressed.

    “Can you imagine ano pa ang haharapin natin [sa traffic] five to ten years from now?” he said.

    (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    AC Bonifacio Spends Christmas in Canada

    Next Story

    Fil-Am Darren Criss dedicates Golden Globes win to Cebuana mother

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 January 2019
      24 hours ago No comment

      The Predator (PG)

      Hide and Kill! Hide and seek is a classic kid’s game. Add an alien who’s not quite of the E.T. mould and odds are good something bad may happen. Something evil comes your way in The Predator. Even the name sounds haunting as 20th Century Fox goes all in ...

    • 11 January 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      ABS-CBN unveils state-of-the-art soundstages

      MANILA, PHILIPPINES – As the TV and film industries become more globalized, production has also become peripatetic, travelling place to place, claimed Variety a couple of years back. In the recent years, the world has seen either the massive upgrades or rise of new studios and soundstages that offer ...

    • 11 January 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Fil-Am Darren Criss dedicates Golden Globes win to Cebuana mother

      MANILA, Philippines — Filipino American Actor Darren Criss took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television on Sunday evening (California time). He thanked his Cebuana mother during his acceptance speech. “As we’ve seen, it’s ...

    • 11 January 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Bong Revilla admits suffering from trauma

      Bong Revilla’s contagious smile remains the same, but there is a little hesitation and yes, some awkwardness. The action star and former senator, speaking to the entertainment press yesterday, admitted suffering from trauma after his more than four-year stay at the PNP Detention Center. He still has a hard ...

    • 10 January 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      AC Bonifacio Spends Christmas in Canada

      Taking a break from her busy schedule from her ABS-CBN shows, Filipino-Canadian dancer and actress AC Bonifacio came home to Vancouver to spend the holidays with her whole family. Known for being the first ever grand champion of Filipino TV dance competition Dance Kids along with Lucky Ancheta in 2016, AC ...

    %d bloggers like this: