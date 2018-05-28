Book Club (PG)

Free Spirits!

Books have the novelty of fuelling our imagination. Some luck out and even makes it to the silver screen. Hello Ian Fleming and his famous James Bond 007 series, See the sparks fly as four over the hill (?) women take on a controversial bestseller that may just change their lives in Book Club. Forget about Oprah’s G-rated family stories. Keep your jaws in check as the laughs fly fast and furious in this hilarious romp from Paramount Pictures now drawing rave reviews at the International Village Cinemas and countless Cineplex Cinemas around B.C.

With a cast featuring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen you just can’t go wrong. And you don’t. Thanks to sparkling writing that everyone can relate to we see the ” transformation” this quartet of otherwise normal women with careers and families embark upon when a simple reading of Fifty Shades of Gray gets them motivated to try one last time to find love.

Call Book Club a wake-up call for people caught in loveless relationships. What’s wrong with a little sizzle. Despite some initial reluctance caution is thrown to the wind as each of these ladies embark on a personal crusade to get a little lust back in Their lives. And Heaven help anyone who dares to get in their way.

Effective writing and some man (?) love from the likes of Don Johnson and Nespresso’s own Andy Garcia put their own charm offensive to good use in this tasteful utterly hilarious tale of some senior citizens out to have some fun – with spectacular laughs coming your way.

﻿By Alan Samuel﻿

