Border. (PG)

  December 16, 2018
    Security comes of age in Border. Again, Sweden shows its uncanny ability to pull off a totally fresh and unique film brought to B.C. by Mongrel Media. Unsettling, imaginative, creative and with a touch of realism sums up this savvy and slick bit of filmmaking whose odd nature makes it special, Catch Border at the International Village Cinemas.

    Homeland security or whatever the Canadian security equivalent is called could well learn a lot from ace order specialist Tina. Don’t let looks fool you once Eva Melander locks eyes on you. Or is that her nostrils as the odd looking lady seems to have more in common with well-trained snoop sniffer dogs than your average worker.

    Let’s just say Tina is the first line of defense when those potentially criminally inclined interlopers enter her section. Well respected by her law enforcement colleague’s heaven help anyone that tries to pass into the region closeting bad things. Take-downs by unsuspecting bad peoples are handled decisively as director Ali Agassi pulls off a smart and stylish little thriller. Bolstered by truly interesting if not somewhat grotesque characters. Made in Swedish with English subtitles Border is a small wonder well worth making fan effort to see. Chinese CEOs of High tech government enshrouded cell phone behemoths take note.

    By Alan Samuel

