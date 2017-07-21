Brillante Mendoza to direct Duterte’s SONA anew

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 21, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 42

    • Award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza will be directing President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address again.

    Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a radio interview confirmed that Mendoza will direct Duterte’s second SONA on Monday. He said the filmmaker also showed interest to be behind the production team of the national event.

    Andanar said that there will be changes in Mendoza’s direction since his camera angles for the 2016 SONA was criticized. He added that the SONA program will be finalized within the week.

    “The director will also adjust some of his shots because alam ko, some of his shots were criticized last year. And let’s expect another Brillante Mendoza show, this coming July 24,” Andanar said in an interview with dzMM.

    The internationally-acclaimed director earned praises and criticisms during the first SONA of Duterte as some netizens found his shots unnecessary for a political event while some appreciated Mendoza’s style of showing the president’s superiority through angles taken from below.

    Mendoza last year admitted that he was stressed for directing the SONA since there were several “adlibs” from the president and he had to view 18 cameras for that day. He also said he was not able to rehearse with the president.

    he independent filmmaker has won the Best Director Award at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival for his film “Kinatay.” He also joined various international film festivals for his films “Serbis,” “Lola,” “Thy Womb,” and “Ma’ Rosa,” among others.

    Rosette Adel, PS

    Share

    Previous Story

    Fil-Am shatters 200-m mark in Asian tourney

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 21 July 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Brillante Mendoza to direct Duterte’s SONA anew

      Award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza will be directing President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address again. Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a radio interview confirmed that Mendoza will direct Duterte’s second SONA on Monday. He said the filmmaker also showed interest to be behind the production team of ...

    • 21 July 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Fil-Am shatters 200-m mark in Asian tourney

      FIL-AMERICAN Trenten Beram broke the national record for the second time during the final day of the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, India. The Cebu-born Beram surpassed his own Philippine record in the 200 meters set during the 2016 PATAFA Weekly Relays. In the finals of the Asian ...

    • 19 July 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Mable Elmore appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction in B.C. NDP government

      Canadian Filipino politician Mable Elmore has been named as Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction in the B.C. NDP government that has taken over the provincial government. Elmore and her colleagues in the Cabinet were sworn into office July 18 together with New Democrat Premier John Horgan. Elmore was re-elected ...

    • 19 July 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Mindanao martial law nears 60-day legal limit

      It will be up for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte whether or not to extend martial law in the southern region of Mindanao. Martial law in Mindanao was declared by Duterte on May 23 after clashes broke out in Marawi City between government security forces and Islamic militants that include ...

    • 18 July 2017
      3 days ago No comment

      JUAN ON JUAN Const. Prince Carino

      To serve the country and the community is every girl and boys first dream. Children often tell you that they would like to be doctor, a teacher, a nurse, a firefighter, or a policeman if you ask them what they want to be when they grow up.  The call ...

    %d bloggers like this: