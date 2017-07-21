Brillante Mendoza to direct Duterte’s SONA anew

Award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza will be directing President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address again.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a radio interview confirmed that Mendoza will direct Duterte’s second SONA on Monday. He said the filmmaker also showed interest to be behind the production team of the national event.

Andanar said that there will be changes in Mendoza’s direction since his camera angles for the 2016 SONA was criticized. He added that the SONA program will be finalized within the week.

“The director will also adjust some of his shots because alam ko, some of his shots were criticized last year. And let’s expect another Brillante Mendoza show, this coming July 24,” Andanar said in an interview with dzMM.

The internationally-acclaimed director earned praises and criticisms during the first SONA of Duterte as some netizens found his shots unnecessary for a political event while some appreciated Mendoza’s style of showing the president’s superiority through angles taken from below.

Mendoza last year admitted that he was stressed for directing the SONA since there were several “adlibs” from the president and he had to view 18 cameras for that day. He also said he was not able to rehearse with the president.

he independent filmmaker has won the Best Director Award at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival for his film “Kinatay.” He also joined various international film festivals for his films “Serbis,” “Lola,” “Thy Womb,” and “Ma’ Rosa,” among others.

Rosette Adel, PS

Like this: Like Loading...