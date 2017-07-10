Brillante Mendoza on being invited to join US Film Academy

Awarded Filipino directors Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the organization that gives out the Oscars.

The Academy announced Wednesday that it’s inviting Mendoza, Diaz and 772 others from 57 countries to bring it’s “Class Of 2017” to a total of around of 8,500 members, a huge leap from last year’s 683 new members.

Apart from Mendoza and Diaz, this year’s members include high-profile directors as Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele, David Ayer, Theodore Melfi and Joe and Anthony Russo.

In the official website of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said, “We’re proud to invite our newest class to the Academy. The entire motion picture community is what we make of it. It’s up to all of us to ensure that new face and voices are seen, heard, and to take a shot on the next generation the way someone took a shot on each of us.”

In an article published on ABS-CBN News, Mendoza expressed excitement to represent the country in the prestigious organization.

“I’m happy… Siyempre kahit paano, mayroon tayong representation. May representation din ang Pilipinas, hindi lang isa, kung hindi dalawa pa,” Mendoza was quoted to have said.

He looks forward to being a member with fellow Filipino director Diaz, who directed the Golden Lion prize-winning epic “AngBabaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left).”

Mendoza shared he is clueless on how The Academy picked him.

“I just got an e-mail from them, got an e-mail inviting me. So I don’t know kung paano ka mapipili,” he said.

He hopes that one day, Filipino movies and not just directors will get noticed.

“Of course I am thankful (na ininvite tayo), pero sana darating din ’yung panahon na hindi lang tayo ’yung magre-represent kung hindi ma-recognize din ‘yung pelikula natin… Na magkaroon tayo ng prestige ‘di lang dahil nae-entertain tayo kung hindi nakikita din ’yung message behind each film na ginagawa natin,” he said.

Last year, Mendoza’s critically-acclaimed film “Ma’ Rosa” was announced as the country’s official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category of the Academy Awards.

(R. M. Parungao, mb.com)

