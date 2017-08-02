BSP renews call for Charter amendment

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 2, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 35

    • The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday renewed a call for its charter amendment to update and strengthen its supervision of financial institutions.

    “BSP continues to strengthen its framework for financial risk turbulence. We do this with tools within the limits of the present charter—Republic Act 7653,” Bangko Sentral Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said in a speech during the Philippine Bar Association Luncheon Fellowship in Makati City on Wednesday.

    The tools are now decades old as the BSP Charter or the New Central Bank Act had been enacted in 1993.

    “To strengthen these tools and mechanisms for the protection of depositors’ savings, and to ensure the smooth flow of financial transactions as well as enhance corporate liability, the amendment to the BSP Charter is at the very top of our legislative agenda,” Espenilla said.

    Since the BSP Charter was enacted, the economic and financial environment in changed in scale, scope, and complexity.

    There is an urgent need to pass the proposed amendments that will enable the BSP to formulate and implement even better and timelier policies and programs to achieve prices stability and other important objectives.

    “Amendments will allow the SP to act even more swiftly to ensure that supervised institutions are doing business in a safe and sound manner and discipline for risk-taking activities,” he said.

    The salient features of the proposed charter amendments include recognizing financial stability as a BSP mandate; having oversight of the payment and settlement system; having the authority to acquire timely information even from non-supervised institutions; and having enhanced supervisory and regulatory powers.

    “We believe that a strong BSP will translate to a more stable and resilient macroeconomy and a robust financial system that is attractive to investments and businesses to generate employment and inclusive growth,” he said.

    Earlier, Senator Francis Escudero, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, sponsored Senate Bill (SB) 1297 or “An Act Amending Republic Act 7653.”

    M.U.Caraballo, MT

    Share

    Previous Story

    Senator Enverga seeks nominations for prestigious Senate of Canada 150 Medal

    Next Story

    AHA seeks partners to build nearly 900 new rental homes throughout Vancouver

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 August 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      AHA seeks partners to build nearly 900 new rental homes throughout Vancouver

      Units will provide much needed housing for singles, seniors and families on low to moderate incomes The Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency (VAHA) has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) to develop nearly 900 units of new affordable rental housing on seven City-owned sites, worth approximately $79 million. VAHA will ...

    • 02 August 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      BSP renews call for Charter amendment

      The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday renewed a call for its charter amendment to update and strengthen its supervision of financial institutions. “BSP continues to strengthen its framework for financial risk turbulence. We do this with tools within the limits of the present charter—Republic Act 7653,” Bangko ...

    • 28 July 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Senator Enverga seeks nominations for prestigious Senate of Canada 150 Medal

      Ottawa, Ontario – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga Jr., Senator from Ontario, is holding open nominations for recipients of the Senate of Canada 150 Medal.  A very prestigious medal which is crafted to mark Canada’s sesquicentennial, Senator Enverga is pleased to personally award 12 of these limited medals to ...

    • 28 July 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Canadian Pinoy named head of Army Royal Regiment

      Newly minted Lt. Colonel Joseph Nonato, commanding general of the Royal Regiment of Canada is the latest source of pride of the Canadian Filipino community. Last June, Nonato officially took the reins of the Canadian Army’s primary reserve regiment, one of the oldest army regiments in the Canadian Forces, ...

    • 28 July 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Trailblazing former Canadian Filipino parliamentarian Rey Pagtakhan to receive Order of Manitoba award

      When Manitoba Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon called Rey Pagtakhan to tell him that he will be invested into the highest honour in the province, the retired doctor-turned-politician was overcome with emotions. “I was literally overwhelmed with tears of joy,” Pagtakhan shared with Canadian Filipino Net. Being chosen as a ...

    %d bloggers like this: