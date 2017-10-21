Bubble gang celebrates 22 years on air

  • October 21, 2017
    • October is the anniversary month of “Bubble Gang,” the longest-running gag show on Philippine TV, which is marking its 22 years on the air. As expected, Bubble Gang’s think tanks and its producers are happy to reach this impressive milestone.

    One big reason why Bubble Gang has remained on top is due to its talented creative director who happens to be Michael V. With Bitoy on top of everything, Bubble Gang has remained a favorite comedy viewing fare every Friday night.

    When asked to cite the success for the gag show’s longevity, Bitoy says Bubble Gang has evolved with the times.

    “We embraced change. We are always attuned with the times. Pag may uso, asahan mo na una mo yan mapapanood sa show. Kahit na kami ang longest-running gag show, we didn’t become complacent. We are constantly evolving, trying to find ways and gimmicks to make the show even better. We owe it to our audience to make the show interesting every week, 22 years and counting,” said Bitoy.

