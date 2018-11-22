Burnett suffered torn oblique in TKO loss Donaire

Former bantamweight world titlist Ryan Burnett has been diagnosed with a torn oblique muscle on his right side following his fifth round TKO loss to Filipino Nonito Donaire Jr. Saturday last week.

The injury cost Burnett his 118-pound world title to Donaire in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Firstly, THANK YOU to everyone for your support and kind messages,” Burnett wrote on social media in himself announcing the result of the test he’d undergone.

“I want to thank Nonito Donaire for sharing the ring with me, and for being a man of such great character, and I wish him all the best for the remainder of the WBSS, the former World Boxing Association bantamweight crown holder said.

“I am absolutely gutted not to be World Champion. This scenario was totally out of my control, but I understand,” he added. “Injury is the difficult part of sporting life.

“My assessments have been completed, and I was diagnosed that I have torn muscle fibers in my right internal oblique, where a portion of the muscle has also detached from the bone where it inserts, “Burnett disclosed.

Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs), 26, of Northern Ireland, who was making his third title defense, was the No. 1 seed in the eight-man field. He met the unseeded Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs), 35, a Filipino fighting out of Las Vegas, for the right to advance to the semifinals for a world title unification fight with South Africa’s Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs), 30, who retained his belt by competitive decision over Mikhail Aloyan in an Oct. 13 quarterfinal.

Donaire, who has won world titles in four weight classes, dropped down to bantamweight for his first fight in the division since 2011 and pulled the upset when Burnett could not continue because of the injury.

The Donaire-Burnett fight was highly competitive and exciting until late in the fourth round when the erstwhile unbeaten Irish suffered the injury, while throwing and missing a right hand. He was in so much pain that he knelt in the process that was ruled took a knockdown.

Burnett finished the round, but he was barely able to move as Donaire blasted him with heavy punches. Adam Booth, Burnett’s trainer, eventually stopped the fight one second into the fifth round with his ward Burnett in no position to continue.

“This is not a career ending injury, but is one that will require intensive treatment and rehabilitation,” Burnett wrote. “I will pick myself up, make myself strong again, and get back to where I believe I belong, as Champion of The World.”

After the fight, Donaire paid tribute to Burnett, writing on social media that he wanted to “send prayers of healing to Ryan Burnett and thank him for sharing the ring with me. I know he’ll heal up and be back in the ring soon!”

By EDDIE G. ALINEA

