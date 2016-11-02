davao-duterte-president

Business ownership rules eased

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 2, 2016
  • Business News
  • Page Views 35

    • We will not abandon Japan – Duterte

    The Philippine government has pledged to ease constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership of businesses to allow more investments and generate employment in the country.

    However, President Duterte’s economic team refused to relax rules on foreign ownership of lands as they tried to attract Japanese investors to the country during a forum in Tokyo Wednesday morning.

    “In the next year, we will be opening the areas for investments that have been administratively limited and this will be done in May of 2017,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said at the Philippine Economic Forum at the Prince Park Hotel here.

    “For the near future, the President has called for a constitutional convention to open up those areas of our economy that are limited by our Constitution, with the exception of land ownership,” he added.

    Prior to Dominguez’s remarks, the Japanese business community called for the relaxation of strict constitutional restrictions that curb investments to the Philippines.

    “We expect a relaxation on foreign investments currently stipulated by the Constitution,” Teruo Asada, co-chairman of the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation Committee, said in his speech.

    Asada, chairman of trading house Marubeni Corporation, admitted that such constitutional constraints have been a major obstacle to increasing Japanese investments in the Philippines.

    He said they believe in the “strong leadership and executive power” of President Duterte to carry out much needed Charter reforms.

    Pending the proposed Charter amendments, Asada assured Japan remains a steady partner of the Philippines in infrastructure development, citing the 240 billion yen railway project between Malolos and Tutuban, among other projects.

    Duterte vowed to continue to improve the business climate in the country, from cutting red tape to keeping peace and order, to attract more investors and businesses to set up shop.

    He said he would implement policies that would ensure stability in the macro-economic policies, increase competitiveness, improve ease of doing business, increase spending in crucial infrastructure and invest further in the human capital development.

    “We are confident that more Japanese businesses will follow and go to the Philippines,” Duterte said.

    At present, the 1987 Constitution limits foreign ownership of companies in the Philippines to 40 percent, restricting flow of foreign investments and promoting local businesses from foreign competition.

    The President has initially endorsed moves to amend certain economic provisions of the Constitution via constitutional convention but later changed his mind and preferred the cheaper mode constituent assembly.

    In the same business forum, the President’s economic managers took turns in trying to convince Japanese businessmen to invest in the Philippines, citing stable economic conditions and skilled Filipino workforce.

    First on the podium was Dominguez who assured the businessmen that the Duterte administration has a “pro-business policy” to ensure sustained growth.

    He said the economy remains “vibrant” and there is “a lot of headroom for expansion.”

    Both the Philippines and Japan are locked in territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea and the East China Asia, respectively.( Genalyn D. Kabiling, mb)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pacquiao Grand Arrival Photo Gallery

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • davao-duterte-president
      02 November 2016
      56 mins ago No comment

      Business ownership rules eased

      We will not abandon Japan – Duterte The Philippine government has pledged to ease constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership of businesses to allow more investments and generate employment in the country. However, President Duterte’s economic team refused to relax rules on foreign ownership of lands as they tried to ...

    • Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP
      02 November 2016
      9 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao speaks to media after Grand Arrival

      By EDDIE G. ALINEA LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Once upon a time, there was this 16-year-old  obscure boxer who debuted as a pro in a town in far away Mindoro that lies between the regions of Luzon and the Visayas. The boy, named  Manny Pacquiao, only stood at 4’ ...

    • indigenous-protester
      01 November 2016
      19 hours ago No comment

      Violent and Brutal Dispersal of Moro and Indigenous Protesters

      The violent police dispersal of the rallyists from the indigenous and Moro people in front of the US Embassy last Oct 21 was caught on film, has gone viral and has angered a lot of overseas Filipinos and international friends. This followed an earlier violent dispersal on Oct 18 ...

    • organic
      01 November 2016
      22 hours ago No comment

      Being Healthy and Fit the Organique way

      Or why an ongoing exhibit of Salvador Bernal’s costumes and miniature set designs at DLS-CSB honors the late National Artist for Theater Design and his mastery of the literary classics Take good care of your bodies; it’s the only place you have to live in.’—Anonymous “I’m happy championing Organique ...