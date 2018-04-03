Business tycoon offers to build drainage system in Boracay

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 3, 2018
  • Business News
  • Page Views 52

    • BUSINESS tycoon Lucio Tan has offered to build a second drainage system in Boracay Island, a Palace official said.

    In a radio interview on Monday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Tan sent a letter to the concerned agencies regarding his offer.

    “There’s a letter from Lucio Tan, because he owns the Boracay Tubi there, he supplies water but he has no sewerage system. He said he wants to build a drainage,” Roque said in an interview with dzMM radio.

    Aside from the Boracay Island Water Company, Inc., Tan also supplies water to the island through Boracay Tubi.
    Roque said Tan’s proposed drainage system would connect to a wastewater treatment facility, ensuring that the water that comes out to the sea is clean.

    “And the drainage will connect to a waste water treatment. So it means the rainwater, the water used by other people will be treated,” he said.

    Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones said his office has asked Tan to provide more details about his proposal.

    Tan’s plan comes as a government panel composed of the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Interior and Local Government, and Tourism recommended the closure of Boracay for six months beginning April 26.

    The recommendation is subject to President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval.

    Duterte likened the world-famous tourist destination to a “cesspool,” prompting the creation of an inter-agency task force for the rehabilitation of the island.

    On March 20, the President expressed support for the recommended temporary closure of Boracay.

    Last week, Roque said Duterte might consider implementing the recommendation during the “lean season” to allow the nonstop construction of drainage and sewage systems in the entire island.

    “We’re looking at possibly, if the President finally accepts the recommendation, (Boracay will be closed during) lean season,” the Palace official said.

    “They want to close it so they can do all the required capital investments for the drainage and sewage treatment unimpeded by tourists and other individuals. So if they decide to actually construct waste water facilities and waste drainage system, they would have to destroy all roads, to expand all roads, put treatments under the roads,” he added. (C.S. Valente, TMT)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Spring, Blessings and Rebirth

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 03 April 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Business tycoon offers to build drainage system in Boracay

      BUSINESS tycoon Lucio Tan has offered to build a second drainage system in Boracay Island, a Palace official said. In a radio interview on Monday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Tan sent a letter to the concerned agencies regarding his offer. “There’s a letter from Lucio Tan, because ...

    • 03 April 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Spring, Blessings and Rebirth

      In Vancouver, the changes in the season is not as pronounced and obvious as the season changes in the Philippines, especially when you compare four to two.  There has never been a predictable season change here ever since we moved to Canada twelve years ago, except for the beautiful ...

    • 03 April 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Jojo Quimpo Seeks NPA Nomination as Candidate for Vancouver City Councillor

      VANCOUVER, B.C. – Jojo Quimpo announced today that he is seeking the City Councillor nomination for the Non-Partisan Association Vancouver (NPA Vancouver). Mr. Quimpo, who ran in the 2015 Federal Election in the riding of Vancouver-Kingsway for the Conservative Party of Canada, says “The City of Vancouver is at ...

    • 02 April 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Jollibee opens third store in Canada

      The biggest fast food chain in Asia continues to expand its market in Canada. Jollibee opened its third store in Canada on April 1, coinciding with Easter Sunday. The third Jollibee location is in Scarborough in Toronto, Ontario. It is estimated that there are around 300,000 Filipinos in the ...

    • 29 March 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Jessie J eager to work with KZ Tandingan

      After getting eliminated from Chinese’s “Singer 2018,” KZ Tandingan took to Twitter to share her reflections on leaving the show. “I close my eyes because faith is seeing for me. I did everything I could, but the results are out of our control. I’m going home tomorrow with a ...

    %d bloggers like this: