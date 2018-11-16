Businesses and communities across Canada to benefit from increased immigration

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 16, 2018
  • Business News
  • Page Views 38

    • Ottawa, ON—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the new multi-year immigration levels plan for 2019-2021. This new immigration plan will benefit all Canadians because immigrants contribute to Canada’s economic growth and help keep Canada competitive in a global economy.

    The new plan builds on the strong economic foundation laid out in last year’s levels plan and continues to responsibly grow the number of permanent residents Canada welcomes annually to 330,800 in 2019, 341,000 in 2020 and 350,000—nearing 1 percent of Canada’s population—in 2021.

    Minister Hussen highlighted the importance of economic immigration in spurring innovation domestically. That’s why the government’s immigration plan remains focused on attracting the best and brightest from around the world with the majority of the increase in 2021 allotted to high-skilled economic immigration. Newcomers are helping Canadian companies succeed and grow in the expanding information and communications technology sector, where one third of employees are immigrants.

    Canada has welcomed generations of immigrants who have brought their talents to, and are an integral part of, local communities across the country. Immigration is a central pillar of Canada’s future economic success. In addition to spurring economic growth, immigration helps address the challenges our country faces with an ageing population, and plays a crucial role in keeping our country at the forefront of the global economy.

    Quote

    “The new multi-year immigration levels plan supports Canadian employers and businesses by ensuring they have the skilled labour they need to spur innovation and help to keep our country at the forefront of the global economy. Building on the strong foundation set out last year and continuing to increase economic immigration will help Canada stay competitive and attract talent from around the world.”
    – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

    Quick Facts

    • The new three-year plan includes updated targets for 2019 and 2020 of 330,800 and 341,000 new permanent residents respectively, and sets a new target of 350,000 in 2021.

    • With first-hand stories, the Immigration Matters project shows Canadians how communities across the country benefit directly from immigration.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Surrey Crime Prevention Society joins Ridesharing Now for BC

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 November 2018
      39 mins ago No comment

      Businesses and communities across Canada to benefit from increased immigration

      Ottawa, ON—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the new multi-year immigration levels plan for 2019-2021. This new immigration plan will benefit all Canadians because immigrants contribute to Canada’s economic growth and help keep Canada competitive in a global economy. The new plan builds on ...

    • 16 November 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Surrey Crime Prevention Society joins Ridesharing Now for BC

      The Ridesharing Now for BC coalition is pleased to announce that the Surrey Crime Prevention Society is joining the effort to bring ridesharing to BC as soon as possible. “The Ridesharing Now Coalition continues to grow because all across the province, British Columbians are demanding the same transportation options ...

    • 16 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      ICBC Announcement Increases Access to Physiotherapy in BC

      The provincial government and ICBC have announced new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents. These changes create a care-based car insurance system in B.C. that will provide increased care. New regulations, coming into effect April 1 2019, will increase ICBC accident benefits for anyone ...

    • 16 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Game of Thrones’ finale in April 2019

      LOS ANGELES — HBO’s hit Emmy-winning drama “Game of Thrones” will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday. The video featured footage from previous seasons of the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of ...

    • 16 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Alex was made to believe she’d end up with Piolo in last soap

      ALESSANDRA De Rossi wrote the story of her new movie, “Through Night & Day,” where she’s also the lead star and a co-producer along with Viva Films. The film was partly shot in Iceland and she says she nearly gave up shooting there because it’s so cold. “Malamig din ...

    %d bloggers like this: