Businesses and communities across Canada to benefit from increased immigration

Ottawa, ON—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the new multi-year immigration levels plan for 2019-2021. This new immigration plan will benefit all Canadians because immigrants contribute to Canada’s economic growth and help keep Canada competitive in a global economy.

The new plan builds on the strong economic foundation laid out in last year’s levels plan and continues to responsibly grow the number of permanent residents Canada welcomes annually to 330,800 in 2019, 341,000 in 2020 and 350,000—nearing 1 percent of Canada’s population—in 2021.

Minister Hussen highlighted the importance of economic immigration in spurring innovation domestically. That’s why the government’s immigration plan remains focused on attracting the best and brightest from around the world with the majority of the increase in 2021 allotted to high-skilled economic immigration. Newcomers are helping Canadian companies succeed and grow in the expanding information and communications technology sector, where one third of employees are immigrants.

Canada has welcomed generations of immigrants who have brought their talents to, and are an integral part of, local communities across the country. Immigration is a central pillar of Canada’s future economic success. In addition to spurring economic growth, immigration helps address the challenges our country faces with an ageing population, and plays a crucial role in keeping our country at the forefront of the global economy.

“The new multi-year immigration levels plan supports Canadian employers and businesses by ensuring they have the skilled labour they need to spur innovation and help to keep our country at the forefront of the global economy. Building on the strong foundation set out last year and continuing to increase economic immigration will help Canada stay competitive and attract talent from around the world.”

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

• The new three-year plan includes updated targets for 2019 and 2020 of 330,800 and 341,000 new permanent residents respectively, and sets a new target of 350,000 in 2021.

• With first-hand stories, the Immigration Matters project shows Canadians how communities across the country benefit directly from immigration.

