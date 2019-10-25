New Posts Recently publish post More

  25 October 2019
    Buy and Sell with Raycel

  25 October 2019
    Amid family tumult, Marjorie Barretto has plea to Atong Ang

    Marjorie Barretto on Tuesday made a televised plea to businessman Atong Ang not to hurt her, after the former actress mentioned him several times in her narration of a controversial scuffle on the night of Oct. 16. Marjorie, who had kept mum in the past week since the confrontation ...

  25 October 2019
    The War of the Wake

    Barretto sisters take to social media after ‘catfight’ in front of Duterte at father’s wake The feud of the Barretto sisters continues. They seem to be enjoying all the attention because they can iron things out in private but they choose to air their linen in public. The sisters ...

  25 October 2019
    Justin Trudeau wins second term as Prime Minister

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not lose his job after all. Trudeau and his federal Liberals prevailed in the October 21, 2019 national election, but lost their majority in the House of Commons. Official results gave Trudeau and his party 157 seats in the 338-member chamber, down from 177. ...

  20 October 2019
    Movie Review: Where's my Roy Cohn?

    Say what you will. Donald Trump and his going’s on easily outweighs the Canadian election and our dull as doughnuts so-called would be leaders. To some that may be a good thing. Learn all about the man who made Donald who he is today ( apart from his father) ...

