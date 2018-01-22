State of Calamity proclaimed in Albay due to Mayon Volcano

A state of calamity has been declared in the province of Albay due to the possible violent eruption of Mount Mayon, which as been manifesting intense volcanic activity in the recent week or so. There were at least 49 tremors overnight associated with the volcanic activity.

Visual monitoring has recorded various intensities of pyroclastic flows as well as emission of ash clouds and gases, including the dislodging of boulders and the fountaining and flowing of lava.

According to resident volcanologist Ed Laguerta, the behavior of the lava flow indicates that the molten material is being pushed out the crater by inner forces and that much of the magma being exuded is liquid in state; “If there are significant amounts of gaseous material inside, then we could be in for a violent gas-driven explosion and discharge of ash and smoke and pyroclastic material.”

According to officers of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) the state if technology so far does not allow accurate forecast of when the imminent eruption is going to be, if it is forthcoming at all. “There can be no definite forecast,” added Laguerta.

Government instrumentalities continue to conduct intense information drive and persuade people staying at designated danger zones to evacuate to safer grounds.

M. Gualvez, Interaksyon

Like this: Like Loading...