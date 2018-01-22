State of Calamity proclaimed in Albay due to Mayon Volcano

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 22, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 35

    • A state of calamity has been declared in the province of Albay due to the possible violent eruption of Mount Mayon, which as been manifesting intense volcanic activity in the recent week or so. There were at least 49 tremors overnight associated with the volcanic activity.

    Visual monitoring has recorded various intensities of pyroclastic flows as well as emission of ash clouds and gases, including the dislodging of boulders and the fountaining and flowing of lava.

    According to resident volcanologist Ed Laguerta, the behavior of the lava flow indicates that the molten material is being pushed out the crater by inner forces and that much of the magma being exuded is liquid in state; “If there are significant amounts of gaseous material inside, then we could be in for a violent gas-driven explosion and discharge of ash and smoke and pyroclastic material.”

    According to officers of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) the state if technology so far does not allow accurate forecast of when the imminent eruption is going to be, if it is forthcoming at all. “There can be no definite forecast,” added Laguerta.

    Government instrumentalities continue to conduct intense information drive and persuade people staying at designated danger zones to evacuate to safer grounds.

    M. Gualvez, Interaksyon

    Share

    Previous Story

    A Canadian Army Career: Perfect fit for Master Warrant Officer Suzanne McAdam

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      State of Calamity proclaimed in Albay due to Mayon Volcano

      A state of calamity has been declared in the province of Albay due to the possible violent eruption of Mount Mayon, which as been manifesting intense volcanic activity in the recent week or so. There were at least 49 tremors overnight associated with the volcanic activity. Visual monitoring has ...

    • 22 January 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      A Canadian Army Career: Perfect fit for Master Warrant Officer Suzanne McAdam

      Edmonton, Alberta — In the Canadian Army, Master Warrant Officer Suzanne McAdam has found a career that fits both her strengths and interests. For a short while, it seemed to MWO McAdam that her Army uniform might never be comfortable. Back in 1992 and just two days after her ...

    • 22 January 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      The Greatest Showman (G)

      Big Top! The Greatest Showman. Larger than life. Hugh Jackman takes to the big top to turn in a bravado performance in The Greatest Showman. Direct 20th Century Fox this rousing musical scores high on the entertainment scale. Check out this fresh film at Cineplex Cinemas throughout B.C. Full of ...

    • 20 January 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      GSIS plans more overseas investments

      State-run Government Service Insurance System ( GSIS ) is planning to invest $800 million overseas to diversify its investments and take advantage of good returns. In a press briefing, GSIS president and general manager Jesus Clint Aranas said the state pension fund is planning to further increase its overseas ...

    • 20 January 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      New CEO Hired to Lead Innovation Boulevard

      Innovation Boulevard is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Turner as its new CEO, effective January 2, 2018.  Louise will be responsible for all operations while she leads Innovation Boulevard into its next phase of growth and development. “I’m delighted that we have attracted such a knowledgeable, experienced ...

    %d bloggers like this: