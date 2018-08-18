Caluag named PH standard-bearer

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 18, 2018
  • Filipino Athletes
  • Page Views 50

    • COMEBACKING Fil-Am rider Daniel Caluag will have two huge roles in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

    Aside from defending his Asian Games men’s BMX crown, Caluag was given the honor of being the country’s standard-bearer during the opening rites of the meet on Aug. 18 at the sprawling Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

    “After all, it was Danny who won the country’s lone gold medal in the Asian Games four years ago,” said national team chief of mission Richard Gomez, who confirmed the decision yesterday.

    “He (Caluag) was the consensus choice among the POC leaders led by POC president Ricky Vargas,” added Gomez.

    Caluag emerged as the country’s saving grace in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, winning the national team’s lone gold medal on top of three silver and 11 bronze medals.

    Caluag will defend his BMX crown on Aug. 25 at the Pulomas International BMX Center on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital.

    Gomez added that some members of the national squad secretariat, led by deputy chief of mission Robert Bachmann, will leave for Jakarta today in time for the Asian Games delegation registration meeting tomorrow.

    “The DRM is where all of the participating countries will finalize their line-up, including our own new men’s basketball team roster,” Gomez explained.

    Bowing to public pressure, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the POC announced last Sunday that the country will send a men’s basketball team bannered by the members of the Rain or Shine squad to be coached by Yeng Guiao.

    Gomez also said a courtesy call on Malacanang is being arranged on Monday, followed by a send-off party in the evening at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

    “We are having the courtesy call on President Duterte on Aug. 13,” he said.

    By: B. Pedralvez, Malaya

    Share

    Previous Story

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, ROS owner Raymond Yu, coach Yeng Guiao consider members of PH Five Heroes

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 18 August 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Caluag named PH standard-bearer

      COMEBACKING Fil-Am rider Daniel Caluag will have two huge roles in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. Aside from defending his Asian Games men’s BMX crown, Caluag was given the honor of being the country’s standard-bearer during the opening rites of the meet on Aug. 18 at the sprawling Bung Karno ...

    • 18 August 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, ROS owner Raymond Yu, coach Yeng Guiao consider members of PH Five Heroes

      A day after getting the imprimatur to represent the country in the coming Asian Games, coach Yeng Guiao and members of the Philippine basketball team met for the first time on Monday to start their short but extenive preparations at the Meralco gym in Pasig City. Only light skirmishes were ...

    • 18 August 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      US First Lady, celebs, NBA players, defend LeBron vs Trump’s insults

      United States First Lady Melania Trump, celebrities, NBA players and even media men came in defense of LeBron James against insulting statements after from American President Donald Trump. Melania Trump said, The Guardian reported from New York and New Orleans, “James appeared to be doing ‘good things on behalf of our ...

    • 16 August 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Bela, JC are back to break hearts

      A year after their first blockbuster team-up via the heartbreaking movie, “100 Tula Para Kay Stella,” Bela Padilla and JC Santos reunite with director Jason Paul Laxamana to tell a different kind of love story in “The Day After Valentine’s,” an official entry to the 2018 Pista ng Pelikulang ...

    • 16 August 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      John and Isabel expecting 2nd child

      Three years married to John Prats, Isabel Oli-Prats is already expecting their second child. The couple married in May 2015. By April 18 the following year, they were already welcoming their eldest, Lilly Feather, into the world. Last June 26, the couple announced that baby #2 was already on ...

    %d bloggers like this: