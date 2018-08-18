Caluag named PH standard-bearer

COMEBACKING Fil-Am rider Daniel Caluag will have two huge roles in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

Aside from defending his Asian Games men’s BMX crown, Caluag was given the honor of being the country’s standard-bearer during the opening rites of the meet on Aug. 18 at the sprawling Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

“After all, it was Danny who won the country’s lone gold medal in the Asian Games four years ago,” said national team chief of mission Richard Gomez, who confirmed the decision yesterday.

“He (Caluag) was the consensus choice among the POC leaders led by POC president Ricky Vargas,” added Gomez.

Caluag emerged as the country’s saving grace in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, winning the national team’s lone gold medal on top of three silver and 11 bronze medals.

Caluag will defend his BMX crown on Aug. 25 at the Pulomas International BMX Center on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital.

Gomez added that some members of the national squad secretariat, led by deputy chief of mission Robert Bachmann, will leave for Jakarta today in time for the Asian Games delegation registration meeting tomorrow.

“The DRM is where all of the participating countries will finalize their line-up, including our own new men’s basketball team roster,” Gomez explained.

Bowing to public pressure, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the POC announced last Sunday that the country will send a men’s basketball team bannered by the members of the Rain or Shine squad to be coached by Yeng Guiao.

Gomez also said a courtesy call on Malacanang is being arranged on Monday, followed by a send-off party in the evening at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“We are having the courtesy call on President Duterte on Aug. 13,” he said.

By: B. Pedralvez, Malaya

Like this: Like Loading...