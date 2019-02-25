As campaign manager, Pacquiao risking his name

SPECTATOR FOR FEBRUARY 2019

1st of 2 parts

WHAT strikes many in the heating-up political fever that is the chase for Senate slots is the major role that Manny Pacquiao plays in the circus that comes to town once in three years.

No, it is not fun to see 62 senatorial aspirants strut their wares every now and then.

They are already funny, corny even, to begin with—most of them, anyways.

One candidate says he is a Marcos loyalist. But when asked if the Marcoses—from Imelda to Imee—support him, financially or otherwise, he vehemently answered, “No!”

Kid the voters more and they’ll dump you this very minute.

Another one said he did not trust the Senate at all that’s why he decided to run for senator.

Kick his ass, please?

Another, when asked to choose between Digong and GMA as worthy to have the last life vest to survive a sinking ship, he said, “The life vest is for me!”

Heroism in reverse?

In politics, indeed, there is no limit to engaging in idiocy so that politics is also called, aptly, the art of the possible.

Look at Pacquiao.

As the national campaign manager of candidates being endorsed by the present dispensation, where is Pacquiao headed to?

Not political purgatory. At least, n’yet.

I see no need to name the names he is rooting for. I might miss one or even a couple and I could be crucified for that. Nonsense.

Already busy like a bee with a plethora of roles tucked under his belt—world boxing champion, professional basketball player, boxing promoter, professional singer, basketball coach, father of four, husband to a minor celebrity, son to a part-time celebrity, senator, etc.—Pacquiao’s latest position puts him actually in a spot.

It’s a make or break thing. Pivotal.

It’s risky by any dint of imagination, as risky as Pacquiao facing Terence Crawford in his next fight.

If his wards, the majority at least, fall by the wayside, it’s kaput. Big bust. His presidential ambition—yes, he covets a Palace promenade—might suffer a big meltdown.

But with victory—a majority from his ticket emerging victorious, that is—then the boat ride by the Pasig River sails on.

His popularity does not ensure a shortcut to victory, not like an uppercut producing a knockout when unleashed properly.

Fortunate still are his candidates. Perched on the shoulders of a world champion almost assures them a windfall of votes. It would be to their own undoing if they lose come May.

It matters that popularity wins votes. The masses do not know a fake when they see one. To be continued.

By AL S. MENDOZA

