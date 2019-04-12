Canada celebrates 40 years of the refugee sponsorship program  

    • More than 327,000 refugees have found safe haven in Canada  

    Ottawa, ON – As Canada’s Private Sponsorship of Refugees Program marks 40 years, Canadians are being celebrated for their immense contributions and dedication to provide a safe haven for vulnerable refugees around the world.  

     Canada has also become a model for other countries across the globe. The success of the program is a direct result of the extraordinary partnerships and cooperation among Canadian organizations, businesses, governments, communities and individuals.  

     Private sponsors have welcomed more than 327,000 refugees since the start of the program in the late 1970s and it is one of the oldest and best known resettlement programs in the world.  

     Up until 2016, Canada was the only country in the entire world with such a program. Through the Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative, sponsorship programs have grown significantly with Argentina, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany now developing or operating new community sponsorship programs for refugees.( IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca ) 

     

     

