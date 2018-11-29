Canada funds nine Philippine projects to empower women and girls

The Embassy of Canada in the Philippines has announced funding for nine projects across the country through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

“This year’s CFLI focus is on increasing the participation of women and girls in governance and promoting gender equality,” Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines John Holmes said.

“When women and girls are empowered to reach their full potential, this directly benefits their families, their communities and their country. That is why our choices this year emphasize gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, which are strategic priorities for Canada in the Philippines.” Holmes added.

The following projects will receive support from the Embassy of Canada’s Canada Fund for Local Initiatives this year:

1. Coalition against Trafficking in Women – Asia-Pacific builds on our partnership to strengthen the implementation of existing anti-trafficking laws by training local government officials in tourist areas prone to incidents of trafficking, such as Siargao in Surigao del Norte. The project will also develop a national strategy for the coordination of local governments in better implementing the anti-trafficking law.

2. Foundation for the Advancement of Clinical Epidemiology will develop an application on Facebook Messenger that provides practical information about sexual and reproductive health services and practices to Filipino youth. The project’s goals are to reduce incidents of early and unintended pregnancies and sexually-transmitted infections.

3. Bahay Tuluyan Foundation will train law enforcement officers, social workers, civil society representatives, and barangay officials in the City of Manila on children’s rights and rights-based approaches to protecting marginalized children in the city. The project will also train marginalized youth on their rights so that they can avoid abuse and exploitation.

4. University of the Philippines Center for Women’s Studies Foundation, Inc will advance feminist leadership in local government by establishing a network of aspiring women political leaders and empowering them through a mentoring program and by training rights-based and gender-responsive approaches to democratic governance.

5. Pambansang Kongreso ng Kababaihan sa Kanayunan Inc will improve security and resilience in disasters and conflict situations across the Philippines by giving voice to women in the community and advocating gender-sensitive preparedness and response mechanisms.

6. Simbahan Lingkod ng Bayan will promote inclusive and participatory governance in the 2019 elections through a nationwide campaign to increase active political engagement. The project will organize candidates’ forums leading up to the elections and develop community leaders to conduct political and civic education at the grassroots.

7. Institute of Politics and Governance will promote safe public spaces in Antipolo City by advocating for a culture that rejects sexual harassment in public areas. Through a public awareness campaign and through training, local government officials and community-based organizations will work together to prevent harassment and improve safety, particularly for women and girls.

8. National Union of People’s Lawyers will enhance the capabilities of lawyers, law students and human rights defenders to respond to human rights violations by highlighting existing legal mechanisms and providing a forum for practitioners to share best practices.

9. G-Watch will work to enhance the Sangguniang Kabataan (local youth councils) as an accountability mechanism by monitoring local anti-poverty programs in selected barangays in three cities across the Philippines to ensure that programs are responsive to the needs of the community and free from corruption.

The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives is a competitive grants program run by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines, which provides direct financial support to local organizations for projects that promote inclusive governance, such as by empowering women and girls, strengthening democracy, advancing human rights and promoting the rule of law.

Like this: Like Loading...