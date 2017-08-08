Canada joins war on terror in Philippines and Southeast Asia

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 8, 2017
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 63

    • Canada assured its support to the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against violent terrorism.

    Canada made the move as the military in the Philippines continues to do battle against Islamic State or IS forces in Marawi City in the southern region of Mindanao.

    “I would like to express my condolences to the Philippines for those killed in Marawi by Daesh-inspired terrorists,” said Canadian Foreign Minister Chyristia Freeland.

    “This is a horror that we are not immune to and we stand in solidarity in fighting these forces,” Freeland said.

    Speaking at the ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting held in Manila, Freeland said Canada remains a staunch partner of the 10-member bloc in the fight against terrorism.

    “We have been working with you to address regional security issues, preventing violent extremism. We are a founding member of the global terrorism task force. We are in a strong position to help ASEAN in the shared fight to prevent terrorism,” she added.
    Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop noted that extremist threats present an opportunity to deepen ties between Australia and the ASEAN.

    “Terrorism and violent extremism transcends national boundaries and directly threaten regional security as we’re seeing in Marawi,” Bishop said during the ASEAN-Australia Ministerial Meeting.

    She also expressed alarm at North Korea’s development of ballistic missiles, which “is in contravention of UN Security Council resolutions” and “a direct threat to us all.”

    She also warned against the ongoing territorial dispute in the South China Sea, which is destabilizing the situation by increasing tension between nations.

    Australia will provide $20 million over four years to support recovery and long-term peace and stability in the southern Philippines.

    Bishop announced the extra funding, which comes on top of a $1 million package announced in June, after meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila.

    The terrorist conflict in Marawi has forced about 360,000 people to flee their homes.

    Fighting in Marawi City broke out after government forces tried to arrest Abu Sayyaf leader and IS “emir” in Southeast Asia on May 23.

    A large area of Marawi has been devastated by almost daily artillery shelling and aerial bombings to try to dislodge militants holed up in the commercial center who are believed to be holding as many as 100 hostages.

    More than 600 rebels and soldiers have been killed in the unrest.

    Meanwhile, Indonesia’s counter-terrorism agency said the nation’s young radicals are continuing to be drawn to the southern Philippines, where the fighting in the city of Marawi is now in its third month.

    It is believed that about 20 Indonesians are currently fighting in the southern Philippines

    In a media interview, a senior official from the counter-terrorism body known as the BNPT said some Indonesians had been arrested trying to make it to Marawi, while some had returned home and others had been killed.

    The continuing battle to take back the city is focusing the political minds of the region, with Indonesia warning the IS group could pose a threat elsewhere, like Myanmar.

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pinoy Pride Vancouver Joins the 39th Vancouver Pride Parade

    Next Story

    City of Surrey Media Release – Paint your own piece of Canada 150 history

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 August 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      City of Surrey Media Release – Paint your own piece of Canada 150 history

      Paint your own piece of Canada 150 history An invitation to Surrey residents and community groups to help create legacy mural Surrey, BC – Surrey is getting its own Canada 150 mosaic mural as a part of a nation-wide project to create the ‘ultimate visual time capsule’ in commemoration ...

    • 08 August 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Canada joins war on terror in Philippines and Southeast Asia

      Canada assured its support to the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against violent terrorism. Canada made the move as the military in the Philippines continues to do battle against Islamic State or IS forces in Marawi City in the southern region of ...

    • 04 August 2017
      4 days ago No comment

      Pinoy Pride Vancouver Joins the 39th Vancouver Pride Parade

      White and Wings: Pinoy Pride Vancouver Joins the 39th Vancouver Pride Parade For Immediate Release – August 1, 2017 – Vancouver, BC – A record number of spectators and participants are expected to attend the annual Vancouver Pride Parade on August 6th, Sunday at the West End district. The ...

    • 02 August 2017
      7 days ago No comment

      AHA seeks partners to build nearly 900 new rental homes throughout Vancouver

      Units will provide much needed housing for singles, seniors and families on low to moderate incomes The Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency (VAHA) has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) to develop nearly 900 units of new affordable rental housing on seven City-owned sites, worth approximately $79 million. VAHA will ...

    • 02 August 2017
      7 days ago No comment

      BSP renews call for Charter amendment

      The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday renewed a call for its charter amendment to update and strengthen its supervision of financial institutions. “BSP continues to strengthen its framework for financial risk turbulence. We do this with tools within the limits of the present charter—Republic Act 7653,” Bangko ...

    %d bloggers like this: