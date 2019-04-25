Canada Summer Jobs 2019 Hiring Season Kicks Off

Over 8,000 jobs available for youth in British Columbia on JobBank.ca/youth

Helping young Canadians get the skills and experience they need to start their careers is part of the Government’s plan to build a strong, resilient workforce and grow the middle class. That is why the Government of Canada has doubled the number of jobs created through the Canada Summer Jobs program since 2015, creating meaningful, paid work experience for over 70,000 youth per year.

Today, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour,announced that the hiring season for Canada Summer Jobs 2019 has begun. Here in British Columbia that means that 8,244 jobs will be available to local youth.

Also new this year, the Government of Canada invites young summer job seekers to find these opportunities by visiting jobbank.gc.ca/youth or downloading the free Job Bank app to find employers who are hiring in their communities. All the opportunities will be posted until July 12, 2019.



“Canada’s young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are leaders today. That’s why our government, through Canada Summer Jobs, is focused on ensuring more young Canadians can access the paid, meaningful work experience they need to succeed in our changing economy. By posting all available jobs on JobBank.gc.ca/youth, young people can find all 2019 opportunities in one place.”

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

“The Canada Summer Jobs program is an important program for youth and employers in British-Columbia. This summer, it is helping to create job opportunities for over 8,000 youth in BC. The experiences and skills that young people will gain from the summer jobs will be valuable for their future careers.”

–Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

