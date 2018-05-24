Canada’s passport 5th most powerful in the world; Philippines ranked 70th

    • A global ranking of passports has Japan in first place providing Japanese citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a record total of 189 destinations.

    The ranking was released by the Henley & Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship planning, on May 22.

    Called the Henley Passport Index, the ranking shows Canada in fifth place with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 185 countries. Also in fifth place are Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, and Ireland.

    The U.S. is in fourth place.

    Germany and Singapore came in second place after Japan, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 188 countries.

    The Philippines is ranked 70th. Holders of Philippine passports have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 66 countries.

    According to a media release, third place is shared by six countries: one Asian (South Korea) and the rest European (Finland, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden).

    Russia is at 47th position.

    “The UAE, in 23rd place, remains the fastest overall climber on the index, ascending 38 places since 2008,” according to the media release. “The country has secured more new visa-waivers for its citizens in 2018 than any other jurisdiction in the world and is quickly closing in on the lead that Israel, in 19th place, has historically held within the Middle East region.”

    China is at 68th position.

    The Henley Passport Index surveys a total of 199 different passports against 227 different travel destinations, including countries, territories, and micro-states.

