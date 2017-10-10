Canadian, Filipino, and American charged for New York City terror plot

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 10, 2017
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 42

    • Three persons are facing terrorism charges in connection with an alleged plan to stage attacks in New York City.

    The accused are a Canadian, a Filipino, and an American.

    Canadian Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 19 years old, of Mississauga, Ontario has pleaded guilty about the plot to target landmarks in New York City more than a year ago, including Times Square and the city’s subway system.

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said the Canadian has been in custody since the FBI arrested him in New Jersey in May 2016.

    The arrests were first announced on October 6 following a court’s unsealing of federal terrorism charges against the three men.

    The other two accused were identified as Talha Haroon, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen living in Pakistan, and Russell Salic, 37, from the Philippines.

    Salic is reportedly a Filipino doctor.

    Salic was arrested months ago, according to Philippine Chief State Prosecutor Ricardo Paras.

    The Philippine prosecutor also said that a Manila court is weighing a U.S. government request that Salic be extradited to face terrorism financing complaints.

    U.S. authorities alleged that the three men communicated through Internet messaging applications.

    They allegedly plotted to carry out bombing and shootings in heavily populated areas of New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in 2016.

    They also allege that while in Canada, El Bahnasawy purchased bomb-making materials and helped secure a cabin within driving distance of New York City to use for building the explosive devices and staging the attacks.

    El Bahnasawy and Haroon began communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as an ISIL supporter and declared their allegiance to the terror group.

    The RCMP issued a statement saying it collaborated with the FBI in the investigation that led to El Bahnasawy’s arrest.

    “This investigation is a good example of how law enforcement must continually work together to rapidly to gather evidence, irrespective of where that evidence may be found, to interdict those who would commit terrorist atrocities,” it says.

    The charges against El Bahnasawy include conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, both which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

    El Bahnasawy is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12, 2017.

    American justice officials said extradition proceedings are ongoing in Pakistan and the Philippines to bring the other two suspects to the U.S. to face the charges.

    Even if a Manila court approves the U.S. extradition request, the Department of Justice in Manila would have to decide whether to let Salic face criminal complaints in the Philippines first or be allowed to be flown to the U.S. to answer the terrorism allegations there.

    “The U.S. can also request for a temporary surrender of Salic to its custody, but it’s in our options to require him to face criminal complaints here first,” Paras said.

    Salic, 37, is accused of sending money to help fund the planned attacks, according to U.S. court documents, which have been made public. He allegedly told an undercover FBI agent posing as an Islamic extremist that his ultimate goal was to join the Islamic State group in Syria but that “it would be a great pleasure if we can slaughter” people in New York, the documents said.

    Filipino state prosecutors say Salic was taken into custody around April of this year for alleged involvement in the abduction of six sawmill workers, two of whom were later beheaded, in the southern Philippine town of Butig in Lanao del Sur province in 2016.

    The kidnappings and beheadings have been blamed on the so-called Maute group, a band of militants aligned with the Islamic State group that was largely unknown until they led a siege of southern Marawi city in May.

    Nearly 1,000 people, including 771 militants, have been killed in the Marawi violence, which the military says will be contained soon following months of airstrikes and ground assaults.

    The American suspect, Talha Haroon, was arrested in Pakistan last year.

    Haroon’s extradition was halted in March by a Pakistan court.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Millennials seize the spotlight at Star Magic Ball

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 October 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Canadian, Filipino, and American charged for New York City terror plot

      Three persons are facing terrorism charges in connection with an alleged plan to stage attacks in New York City. The accused are a Canadian, a Filipino, and an American. Canadian Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 19 years old, of Mississauga, Ontario has pleaded guilty about the plot to target landmarks in ...

    • 10 October 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      Millennials seize the spotlight at Star Magic Ball

      While ABS-CBN’s top actors and actresses rightfully got their oohs and aahs as they walked the red carpet on Saturday night, the 2017 Star Magic Ball was really an occasion for the Kapamilya network’s millennial celebs. More specifically, it was a glamorous event that made the stellar wattage of ...

    • 10 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      Kapuso stars share life lessons

      There are a number of things we wish we could’ve taught our younger selves. Thankfully, our teachers were there to become our second parents and help us learn the lessons we need to get through life. As we celebrate National Teachers Month, several Kapuso stars would like to express their gratitude to ...

    • 10 October 2017
      20 hours ago No comment

      Never Steady, Never Still (PG) ***

      Ever wonder just what constitutes a “Canadian” film. What with the recent announcement by Ottawa to help local filmmakers quite often well-meaning producers come up short. You see its one thing to get taxpayer’s money and employ Canadian talent. It’s  quite another thing to make a film that people ...

    • 08 October 2017
      3 days ago No comment

      When Original Pilipino Music (OPM) Ruled the Airwaves

      The latter half of the 1970s is considered by many as the golden age of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), a truly exciting time for the Philippine music industry when folk rock, pinoy hard rock, pinoy pop and disco ruled the local music charts and air waves. This week we ...

    %d bloggers like this: