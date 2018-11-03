Canadian Immigrant Fair helps immigrants get job-ready in Vancouver

Internationally trained professionals, other newcomers, international students and temporary workers welcome!

Vancouver, B.C. – In Metro Vancouver, 25,000 immigrants landed between January and August 2018, according to data from Immigrant, Refugees, Citizenship Canada. That’s the majority of the 32,000 who landed in the entire province of B.C. during that time period.

And many more thousands come on temporary work permits, as refugees or as international students in hopes of staying permanently one day. Some may be fleeing war, while others are seeking new opportunities and a better life. But they all have one thing in common: they need information after they arrive to help them in their immigration journey.

That’s where the Canadian Immigrant Fair, presented by Canadian Immigrant magazine in association with Public Mobile, comes in.

Held at Vancouver Convention Centre East (999 Canada Place), steps from Waterfront Skytrain Station, this tradeshow and speakers’ series for skilled immigrants, newcomers, students and temporary residents is all about providing the information and inspiration people need as they look for jobs, go back to school and settle into their new home.

“Settling into a new country is both exciting and challenging, particularly when also trying to secure employment. To that end, we are thrilled to provide resources to assist with the challenges of today’s job market through free professional photos. We look forward to participating in this cross-country fair and connecting with new members of our community,” says David MacLean, Director of Public Mobile.

“Metro Vancouver is obviously a destination of choice, but it can also be a challenging place, given the issues of affordability and housing costs,” says Sanjay Agnihotri, group publisher of Canadian Immigrant, a national magazine, website and events producer. “Immigrants are coming to Canada, and it’s our responsibility to welcome them, and help them settle in and find success. Through the Canadian Immigrant Fair, we offer information on the three pillars of success after immigrating to Canada: careers, education and settlement.”

The free fair will feature a tradeshow of diverse exhibitors, including career advisors, education institutes and social service agencies, plus several hiring companies including: Westjet, Bayshore Home Health, Costco Wholesale, the Universal Group, Fresh Point, Sunrise Soya Foods, FPS Food Process Solutions, the Brick, Stongs Markets LP and McDonald’s Restaurants.

It’s a great opportunity for newcomers to get job-ready with helpful resources such as free one-on-one advice at our Resumé Clinic, run in partnership with MOSAIC immigrant settlement agency, and associate sponsor Public Mobile will be offering a free photo booth to take professional LinkedIn photos onsite.

The event’s popular speakers’ series includes an English pronunciation class by Catherine Steele, motivational workshops on succeeding in Canada by two RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants, Iman Aghay and Miroslav Reljic, plus a session on making the most of a job fair with Pacific Community Resources Society’s Alexander Bell.

Temporary residents and PRs looking to become citizens can also seek advice on the English testing requirements at the CELPIP English test workshop. They can also get advice from immigration consultants and lawyers at the fair.

Registration for the free fair is available at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/careerfair/vancouver.

Register before November 12th for your chance to win a year of pre-paid service with Public Mobile on Canada’s largest mobile network.

Learn more at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/careerfair.

Like this: Like Loading...