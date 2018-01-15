Canadian passport fourth most powerful in the world; Philippines ranks 68th

  January 15, 2018
  • Feature News
    • The Canadian passport is the fourth most powerful in the world, according to a new report by Passport Index.

    The Canadian passport allows travelers to enter 158 countries without a visa.

    The Canadian passport is tied in fourth place with Switzerland, Ireland, and the United States.

    Meanwhile, the Philippines is ranked 68th. Filipino travelers can enter 62 countries without a visa.

    The Philippine passport is tied on 68th place with Zambia and Zimbabwe.

    Germany topped this year’s list, with German passport holders able to enter 161 countries without a visa.

    Tied at second place were Singapore, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Italy, France, Spain and South Korea.

    Afghanistan was at bottom of the 2018 ranking with visa-free access to just 25 countries.

    Passport Index ranks passports worldwide based on the cross-border access a holder has. It was developed by Canada-based global consultancy Arton Capital.

    Included in the rankings are a total of 199 countries, of which 193 are United Nations member countries and 6 are territories namely Taiwan, Macao, Hong Kong, Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican.

    The Passport Index is the world’s most popular online interactive tool, which collects, displays and ranks the passports of the world.

    Empowered by Arton Capital, it is the only real-time global ranking of the world’s passports, updated as frequently as new visa waivers and changes are implemented.

    The Passport Index methodology is based on the following:

    -Passports of 193 United Nations member countries and 6 territories (ROC Taiwan, Macao (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican) for a total of 199 are considered.

    -Territories annexed to other countries such as Norfolk Island (Australia), French Polynesia (France), British Virgin Islands (Britain), etc. who do not issue their own passports are excluded and not considered as destinations.

