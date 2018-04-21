Captain Barbell, Darna, Lastikman in new mobile game

    • ABS-CBN, in partnership with Xeleb Technologies, launches its newest mobile game, “Pinoy Komiks Heroes Battle,” featuring the most iconic superheroes from Mars Ravelo’s comics series­—Captain Barbell, Darna, and Lastikman.

    “Pinoy Komiks Heroes Battle” is a challenging puzzle game wherein players have to complete level goals within a limited number of moves. Successful moves have users fighting side by side with Darna, Captain Barbell, and Lastikman as they square off with their infamous foes and nemeses such as Valentina, Babaeng Lawin, Don Ramon, and Prof. Sixto.

    Actress Anne Curtis, one of Xeleb’s co-owners, shared that users will love to play this game with the famous Pinoy superheroes.

    “We Filipinos grew up with Darna, Captain Barbel and Lastikman. That is why it is really exciting to battle alongside them in this new game,” the actress said.

    Another Xeleb shareholder, Matanglawin host Kim Atienza, also added that comics is already part of the Filipinos’ way of life.

    “It’s great to have this kind of game today since comics is a huge part of the Filipino culture,” Kuya Kim shared.

    The new game also includes mystery boxes that players can collect by matching tiles beside it for a chance to win in-game currency or real world prizes.

    The “Pinoy Komiks Heroes Battle” mobile game was recently previewed at the ABS-CBN booth in the ComicCon Asia 2018 held at the SMX Convention Center.

    Explore the world of Pinoy superheroes in the new app, available for download via Google Play and the W00T Android App Market.

