Carla relates to her own teleserye

  November 1, 2018
    • CARLA Abellana plays Crystal, the eldest daughter among the three families of Roi Vinzon in “Pamilya Roces,” and she says she can relate with the story as her own dad, actor Rey Abellana, also has three families. She belongs to Rey’s first family with former actress Rhea Santos.

    “Tapos, may second and third family rin siya,” she says. “The difference is that I get along fine with my six half-siblings in real life, unlike sa ‘Pamilya Roces’ na hindi kami magkasundo, at yung isa, si Sophie Albert, inaagaw pa ang asawa kong si Rocco Nacino. My mom is Gloria Diaz and Sophie’s mom is Elizabeth Oropesa at magkaaway rin ang mga moms namin.”

    She’s very pleased with her role as it’s the first time she gets to play a bida-kontrabida role. “Suplada ako rito, maldita. Sobrang istriktang boss at nang-iinsulto ng tauhan niya. And I’m enjoying it, masaya palang magbida-kontrabida kaysa yung laging api-apihan ka.”

    About her personal life, she wishes that writers would stop asking her as to when her wedding to Tom Rodriguez would be.

    “’Di ba dapat, siya ang tanungin? Wala pa naman siyang proposal, so hintayin na lang nating mag-propose siya. But we’re not in a hurry to settle down. We want to be really financial secure and stable before anything else.”

