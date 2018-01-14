Celebrity weddings just around the corner

Several Filipino celebrities consider 2018 as signalling the start of a new journey even some months down the line.

Here are some of those who have either announced their plan or many people expect them to marry this year:

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia

They got engaged in December 2016.

And in a recent Instagram post by Billy, was a photo of them seating on a huge rock by the shore.

“This year was definitely an eye-opener for me. So many lessons learned, situations to grow from and planning for my road to forever with this wonderful, sexy, magnificent, smart, gorgeous, not perfect but almost, fiancé! Doesn’t matter where we are as long as we both know for a fact that God will never forsake us and with you by my side nothing is impossible! We will be married this year arriving and that’s around the corner. I can’t thank God enough! Happy New Year my love, happy New Year to everyone. Much love. Cheers to a reset button for all of us!” his caption read.

Coleen also shared how ready they are for 2018, both for highs or lows. She’s counting the days ’till she becomes his wife.

In a previous interview, Coleen hinted summer is her favorite season. So does it mean we will hear wedding bells ring for them sometime between March and May? We shall see.

Maxene Magalona and Rob Mananquil

Will it be this year for them? What’s for sure is that they will marry in the Philippines, Maxene said.

Maxene wrapped up her 2017 with a series of photos on Instagram.

“February 2017. Definitely the highlight of my year. The man of my dreams asked me to marry him and I said yes! Yes to a lifetime of laughter, happiness and holding hands through all the ups and downs. To be able to find the person who will love and accept you for all that you are and choose to stick by your side no matter what truly is a blessing. Thank you for a beautiful 2017, my darling Robby! Can’t wait to spend 2018 and all my years with you!” her caption reads.

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez

The 24-year-old actress revealed in a previous interview that it will happen after she gives birth to their second child.

Sarah is now six months pregnant and expected to give birth in April.

The couple announced their engagement in the premiere episode of the fifth season of their reality show, “It Takes Gutz To Be A Gutierrez.”

Richard, who has been together with Sarah for several years now, popped the question during their vacation in Switzerland.

Rachelle Ann Go and Martin Spies

The Filipina singer-thespian Rachelle Ann Go will ring the bell soon with her boyfriend, New York-based-businessman Martin Spies.

He proposed to her in Boracay in September 2017.

The good news was shared by Rachelle through her social media account where a photo shows her with Martin down on his knee and offering the singer a ring.

Rachelle said: “I just prayed for this on my 31st birthday and just like that this happened. What an amazing God we have. Thank you Father God for this man. A man who loves you first. I still cannot believe this!!”

Although Rachelle is busy as one of the cast in the West End production of the acclaimed hip-hop musical “Hamilton,” the couple still have time for each other.

In fact, Martin visited Rachelle last November as seen in the actress’ post on her Instagram account where her fiancé holds a bouquet of flowers.

Last Dec. 23, she also posted a photo of them inside Victoria Palace Theatre after the run of “Hamilton.”

“With my fiancé who flew all the way from… the greatest city in the world. Happy eight monthsary. PS. We weren’t allowed to take photos during the party inside the theatre but we told the security we just got engaged and he let us in,” she shared.

Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle

The highlight of 2017 for Iza Calzado is her engagement with British entrepreneur Ben Wintle, her boyfriend of five years.

Iza revealed in interviews that they will wed this year though not in the early part as she needs to finish soap and movie.

On her Instagram account, Iza looked back on what had happened to her last year.

“Here’s to a lifetime of ugly cries because of how good you are to me. 2018 will be our best year yet!” read her message meant for Ben.

KC Montero and Stephanie Dods

Host-actor KC Montero also asked her girlfriend Stephanie Dods’ hand in marriage in Truckee, California on Christmas Day.

The couple who have been together for more than two years walked up a hill of Tahoe Donner to get a scenic view.

The 39-year-old host announced the engagement by posting a series of photos on his Instagram account.

In his first of three posts is a photo of them standing on a hill. The second showed him down on one knee with a caption: “12/25/17 and then I asked her a question.” And, lastly, a selfie of them where the diamond ring could be seen attached with a caption of “12/25/17 and she said YES.”

Christian Bautista and Kat Ramnani

Singer-actor Christian Bautista will have an intimate wedding with non-showbiz girlfriend Kat Ramnani.

Recall that in the last quarter of 2017, the 36-year-old singer-actor made a buzz on social media by announcing his engagement.

Christian posted on his Instagram account a photo of them where Kat could be seen showing off her engagement ring. The caption read: “She said yes.”

In a previous interview of Bulletin Entertainment with Christian, he said there are still no update regarding her wedding as “wala pang details, we’re still planning pa.”

“I mean wala pa kaming wedding plans or anything pero I guess it will be revealed after a few months pa,” he added.

Sunshine Garcia and Alex Castro

Sexbomb dancer-actress Sunshine Garcia got engaged to singer-actor Alex Castro last Dec. 18.

They have been together for more than two years when Alex proposed to Sunshine in front of their families and friends.

On her Instagram account, Sunshine shared her thoughts on it all.

“’Yung inakala ko na lagi na lang ako magiging audience kada may mag pro-propose at ikakasal. ’Yung malapit ko ng tanggapin sa sarili ko na baka hindi para sa akin ang ganitong klaseng love story… Hanggang sa dumating ka at binago mo ’yun… Binigyan mo ako ng isang magandang kwento ng love story… Thank you for loving me, thank you sa pagtupad ng promise mo… Thank you at binalik mo ang pangarap ko na muntik ko ng kalimutan… I love you hubby.. I love you so much!,” her captioned to their photo where Sunshine looked teary-eyed as she proudly showed off her engagement ring.

Nikki Valdez and Luis Garcia

It was indeed a merry Christmas for singer-actress Nikki Valdez who then got betrothed to Luis Garcia.

She used her social media accounts to share the good news.

The 38-year-old actress posted an after photo of the proposal where it showed her hugging her soon-to-be-husband together with some of their family and friends who were all part of the surprise – holding letters that spelled out “Will you marry me?” and “Yes daw!”

The singer-actress expressed her appreciation to her fiancé for making the day her most memorable Christmas ever.

“Truly a blessed night that happened on the most wonderful time of the year with the most special people in our lives!!! Thank youuuuuu @hoyluisito for making this a December to remember. I LOVE YOU FOREVER and EVER!!! #WeveOnlyJustVIGAN #CHRISTmas2017,” her caption reads.

Luis popped the question to Nikki on Christmas Eve. The proposal happened on the historic Calle Crisologo in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

(S.M. Bernardino, mb.com)

