CHARITY ART AUCTION RAISES $5,000 FOR HEALTH CARE IN RICHMOND

YKLM Auctions hosted their first charity art auction on Sunday June 9th, 2019 at Lipont Place to great success, inspiring hearts and fundraising for Richmond Hospital. Special guests Mr. Bi Fujian and his daughter Ms. Ling Bi wowed the audience as they held a live demonstration of their impressive calligraphy and ink drawings together on stage for the first time in four years.

With the generosity of North American Children Art Development Management Co. Ltd., YKLM Auctions, and guests of the event, $5,000 was raised for Richmond Hospital Foundation. YKLM Auctions will continue to host charitable art auctions annually and inspire our community on the appreciation of art and life.

