Cherry Pie is happy on Urian Nomination

  • July 22, 2017
    • Cherry Pie Picache is happy over the Urian best actress nomination she got for her role in the movie, “Pauwi Na,” which won her the best actress award in the To Farm Film Festival last year.  The movie itself later won the Golden Goblet Award for best film in the Shanghai International Film Festival recently.

    “Pauwi Na,” which is about a family going back to their home in the province by pedicab, also stars Meryll Soriano and Jerald Napoles. It will be re-shown in local theaters from August 17 to 22 as part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, so those who want to see how good Cherry Pie is in the film, now is the chance to see it.

    Cherry Pie’s career is really doing well as she is in no less than two new soaps on ABS-CBN. She has already finished taping “The Promise of Forever” with Paulo Avelino and Ritz Azul and she’s now about to start taping the new drama series, “Victims of Love,” with Lorna Tolentino, Julia Montes, JC Santos and again, Paulo Avelino.

    With regard to her personal life, she’s now the happy mom of a teenage boy. Her son is now a high school student at the Ateneo and a competent tennis player who is a member of the national team. And yes, she gladly admits she’s now in love again, with a non-showbiz guy who is younger than her.

    “Hindi naman sobrang bata, slight lang,” she said with a smile. “Exclusively dating kami, walang label, very millennial, ‘di ba?”

    Some folks might call her a cougar but such relationships now are not rare, as can be seen in the love affairs of Ai Ai de las Alas and her fiance Gerald Sibayan, Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, and even Britney Spears, Madonna and Cameron Diaz who all have boyfriends younger than them. Does she see herself facing the altar with her BF some day?

    “Hindi na. Millennial nga. Pa-date-date na lang. At saka may anak na ako, mahirap.”

