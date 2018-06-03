Children and Families Welcome New Outdoor Adventures at the Newly Redeveloped Walnut Park

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 3, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 43

    • Surrey, BC – More than 600 residents and neighbours gathered in celebration this past Saturday, May 26 at the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand reopening of Fleetwood’s newly redeveloped Walnut Park.

    The five-hectare park—located between 80 Avenue and 82 Avenue, at approximately 162 Street—features a variety of new upgrades including: walking paths, two bridges, additional seating, tree and natural area plantings, and a playground with natural play features such as logs and boulders.

    “The new improvements at Walnut Park were created to bring a strong sense of place and community to our park users in Fleetwood,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “With the new additions and enhancements, Walnut Park will remain a popular destination for park goers of all ages.”

    While the southern portion of Walnut Park has been open for many years, recent land acquisition along 82 Avenue allowed for the further expansion and development.

    “We are continually working to ensure our parks and trails are well designed and maintained to meet the needs of our growing community,” added Mayor Hepner. “The renovated park will better serve the students at next door Walnut Road Elementary School, as well as the neighbourhood at large.”

    The event included family entertainment and nature-based activities for all ages. For more information, visit surrey.ca/parks.

    Share

    Previous Story

    The Hon. Andrew Scheer statement on the Trans Mountain pipeline

    Next Story

    Gov’t streamlines biz processes

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 03 June 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Gov’t streamlines biz processes

      The Department of Trade and Industry expressed optimism the newly-enacted Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 will make doing business in our country easier as it promotes efficient government. Under the EODB/Efficient Government Act, businesses can expect streamlined processes, reduced processing times from ...

    • 03 June 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Children and Families Welcome New Outdoor Adventures at the Newly Redeveloped Walnut Park

      Surrey, BC – More than 600 residents and neighbours gathered in celebration this past Saturday, May 26 at the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand reopening of Fleetwood’s newly redeveloped Walnut Park. The five-hectare park—located between 80 Avenue and 82 Avenue, at approximately 162 Street—features a variety of new upgrades ...

    • 03 June 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      The Hon. Andrew Scheer statement on the Trans Mountain pipeline

      Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives, issued the following statement: “Sadly, Kinder Morgan has announced that it is pulling its investment out of the Canadian energy sector. Kinder Morgan never asked for one dollar of taxpayer money. All the company wanted was certainty. ...

    • 01 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      When the bottom falls out

      The last nail on the coffin. The last straw that broke the camel’s back. The end of the road. Painting yourself in a corner. Point of no return. Digging your own grave. Biting off more than PM Justin Trudeau can chew. There are no idioms enough to express how ...

    • 01 June 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Philippine aerospace industry presents opportunities for Canadian companies

      The Philippines is set to hold the inaugural Aeromart Summit Clark, the premier aerospace business convention for aerospace parts manufacturing, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and airport infrastructure industries. The event will be held on June 4 to June 6, 2018 at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga. Maria Roseni ...

    %d bloggers like this: