Children and Families Welcome New Outdoor Adventures at the Newly Redeveloped Walnut Park

Surrey, BC – More than 600 residents and neighbours gathered in celebration this past Saturday, May 26 at the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand reopening of Fleetwood’s newly redeveloped Walnut Park.

The five-hectare park—located between 80 Avenue and 82 Avenue, at approximately 162 Street—features a variety of new upgrades including: walking paths, two bridges, additional seating, tree and natural area plantings, and a playground with natural play features such as logs and boulders.

“The new improvements at Walnut Park were created to bring a strong sense of place and community to our park users in Fleetwood,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “With the new additions and enhancements, Walnut Park will remain a popular destination for park goers of all ages.”

While the southern portion of Walnut Park has been open for many years, recent land acquisition along 82 Avenue allowed for the further expansion and development.

“We are continually working to ensure our parks and trails are well designed and maintained to meet the needs of our growing community,” added Mayor Hepner. “The renovated park will better serve the students at next door Walnut Road Elementary School, as well as the neighbourhood at large.”

The event included family entertainment and nature-based activities for all ages. For more information, visit surrey.ca/parks.

